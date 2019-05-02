20 cars that have been pimped, Russian style (PHOTOS)

Handicraft-inspired paint jobs, barb wire, diamonds, and women’s tights.

1. This SUV was spotted on the outskirts of Moscow. Apparently it once belonged to a Russian chanson singer.

nastymind

2. The Lada 2105 was one of the most popular models during late Soviet Union. It’s been decorated like a jewelry box in the Palekh style (a type of Russian miniature painting).

BeS-003

3. “When you want a foreign car, but don’t have enough money…”

lker

4. Do you still believe the stereotype that Russians only wear Adidas tracksuits? You’re right!

tymannastya

5. Yes, those really are women’s tights stretched over the rear lights.

sPACEEE 9

6. If you don’t see this car coming, you’re guaranteed to see it going.

Krazik

7. Perhaps a wannabe pirate owns this ride in Kursk.

petrovskiy

8. Russia’s own Lightning McQueen in the Leningrad Region.

CandyWrapper78

9. This car is riveting...

ronilav

10. Installing a rose on the gear stick was very common in the USSR, not so much these days.

Tornado2106

11. This car is perfect for an eco-warrior, but only if it runs on electricity. 

Android707

12. This car could belong to Marvel’s Thing, well, half of it at least.

ZzzVidenniy

13. Money, money, money…

St. Petersburg's collectors magazine

14. Russians jokingly refer to Chelyabinsk as “Russia’s toughest city.” Here’s why...

Borec174

15. This paint job is for the city jungles of Krasnodar.

VinnyPyx

16. An armored Cadillac Fleetwood on sale in Moscow. The owner says he’s ready to swap it for a Gazelle.

Avito

17. She’s flashing me!

lisalis-n

18. Rihanna says “Shine bright like a diamond.”

Prudnikoff

19. Pamela Anderson circa 1996 needs this car.

RomaNERRE

20. “I am Groot!”

VASEK23rus

