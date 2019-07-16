8 official residences of Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin

From the tiny apartment that he lived in during the 1990s to Stalin’s dacha and Romanov palaces, the leader of the largest country on Earth has quite a few places to work and relax in.

1. Novo-Ogaryevo in the Moscow Region

Main house of the Novo-Ogaryevo residence. Legion media Legion media

This is the place Putin calls home.

Located in the western part of the Moscow Region, not far from the capital, this residence is not a state secret, and it pops up in Google maps searches quite readily.

Novo-Ogaryevo became Putin’s official residence in 2000. Although he does not own the estate, he considers it home, which can easily be deduced from the fact that the residence remained in his de-facto possession when he took a four-year-long break from the presidency in 2008-2012, serving as Russia’s prime minister. According to Russian law, a retiring president can choose a residence to be allocated for perpetuity. Leaving office in 2008, Putin chose Novo-Ogaryevo.

Putin in Novo-Ogaryevo. AFP AFP

The estate’s main house was built in the 19th century by order of Grand Duke Sergei Alexandrovich, the brother of Emperor Alexander III, and was later used as a residence by the Soviet government to welcome foreign delegations.

Unlike the White House, Novo-Ogoryevo is closed to the public. Still, here is an hour-long sneak peek inside. You can even see what’s in Putin’s fridge, 38 minutes and 16 seconds into the video.

2. The Kremlin

The Moscow Kremlin. Kremlin.ru Kremlin.ru

Since the Middle Ages, (with the exception of the years 1712 to 1917), the Moscow Kremlin was the main official residence of Russian leaders.

The President’s office is located in the Kremlin Senate, a historic building built by order of Catherine the Great from 1776 to 1787. Originally, it housed the Moscow branches of the Governing Senate.

President Putin's office in the Kremlin. Kremlin.ru Kremlin.ru

Putin’s Kremlin office is located in the center of the building’s north wing. Unlike the U.S. presidential office, the Kremlin office is a rectangular shape, and in contrast to the Oval Office , the windows are located on the left side of the president’s table, not behind it. The table also differs in form from the one in the Oval Office: it has an elongated adjustment in front where Russia’s president holds one-on-one meetings with other government officials. The walls of the Kremlin office are inlaid with oak panels, and the ceiling is decorated with an ornamental pattern and has two massive chandeliers.

On the table multiple phones comprise the secure communication system used by Russia’s president.

Also unlike the U.S. president, who is expected to live in the White House, Putin does not live in the Kremlin. Naturally, he can always drop by his historic office in a helicopter or by car.

3. An unknown apartment at an unknown location

Alexei Nikolsky/ТАSS Alexei Nikolsky/ТАSS

This is the only residence that officially belongs to Putin as a private individual. This 77-square-meter apartment is remarkably modest for Russia’s president. Little is known about how it looks or even the approximate location, and the only bit of information is its size, which tells us it must be a two- or three-bedroom apartment in a residential building somewhere in Russia. Odds are that it’s in St. Petersburg, where Putin grew up.

Putin also owns a garage that measures 18-square meters.

4. A government-leased apartment in Moscow

Akademika Zelinskogo Street, 6. Google maps Google maps

Putin’s address in Moscow is widely publicized in the media: Akademika Zelinskogo Street, 6. The apartment is 153.7 square meters, and it was allocated to Putin in his capacity as Prime Minister under Boris Yeltsin in the late 1990s.

Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik

Although it’s not known what floor the apartment is on, we have a couple of photos taken inside the modest apartment.

5. Bocharov Ruchey in Sochi

Bocharov Ruchey residence in Sochi, Russia. Alexandr Sentsov/ТАSS Alexandr Sentsov/ТАSS

In addition to his main residence, Putin has a number of residences throughout Russia. One of the most widely publicized is Bocharov Ruchey in Sochi.

Completed in 1955, it was commissioned by Kliment Voroshilov, a Soviet marshall and strongman under Joseph Stalin. This government dacha was frequented by Soviet leaders such as Khrushchev and Brezhnev. In modern Russia, Bocharov Ruchey became an official summer residence of Russia’s president, and it’s the only government dacha on the Black Sea.

Vladimir Putin and Dmitri Medvedev in Bocharov Ruchey residence in Sochi. Kremlin.ru Kremlin.ru

Here, Putin met U.S. President George W. Bush in 2008, and in 2018 he welcomed Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel with flowers.

6. Valdai residence

The Valdai residence was initially planned as one of Stalin’s dachas, but he thought it too dangerous. Aeros'emka Velikiy Novgorod

Another official residence is located in the Novgorod Region, and goes by three different names: Valdai, Uzhyn, and Dolgie Borody.

The residence was initially planned as one of Stalin’s dachas, but he thought it too dangerous: in the 1930s the residence was the only building on a small peninsula and was surrounded by dense forest, with only one escape route to the mainland.

Vladimir Putin and Silvio Berlusconi at President Putin's Valdai residence in Russia. Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik

Nevertheless, the Valdai residence was completed in the 1980s. The first president of Russia, Boris Yeltsin, liked fishing here. When Putin inherited the highest office, he also received the right to use the Valdai residence.

Surprisingly, you can check in and spend a couple of nights in one of the houses, but not in the actual president’s residence. It will only cost some $800 (50,000 rubles) for a stay of two nights.

7. Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg

Sergei Guneev/Sputnik Sergei Guneev/Sputnik

This palace, formerly owned by the Romanov family, is located on the Gulf of Finland, only 20 kilometers from the center of St. Petersburg.

Initially planned by Peter the Great as an imperial residence that would eclipse Versaille in its glory Grand Duke Konstantin Pavlovich of Russia resided here.

Sergei Subbotin/Sputnik Sergei Subbotin/Sputnik

In Soviet times, the estate became known as the Congress Palace, and was severely damaged during World War II. Also, it hosted students of the Leningrad Arctic School, but slowly decayed after the collapse of the USSR until the early 2000s when the Office of the President launched a massive restoration.

Although Putin does not live here, the palace is often used for official state events. The Konstantin Palace served as a venue for both the G-8 and G-20 summits in 2006 and 2013, respectively.

8. Yantar’ in Kaliningrad

Bars 23/Wikipedia Bars 23/Wikipedia

This presidential residence in Kaliningrad was built in the same place where the first Chancellor of the German Empire, Otto von Bismarck, had his palace.

During the War, the place hosted the Luftwaffe barracks. The current state residence was only completed in 2011 and opened by then-President Dmitri Medvedev.

Although the residence officially belongs to the Office of the President, it has only hosted Medvedev and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov.

