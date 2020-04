As self-isolation has been lasting for weeks now, potentially many more to come, many Russians are coming up with different ways to entertain themselves and, naturally, join the international challenges.

The main thing about #PillowChallenge or #QuarantinePillowChallenge is to wear a pillow as if it was a fancy dress, adding a nice bag, hat or glasses to your outfit and pretending you are about to go out...

Some Russian girls look glamorous with their pillows

Others chose more intimate settings

Moms got their kids involved

And of course TikTok users are all in!

More quarantine challenges: Russians arrange flash mob recreating famous paintings

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.