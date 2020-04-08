How Russians get creative while in self-isolation

Life in quarantine can be boring, but not in Russia. How Russians spend this period of isolation is only limited by their imagination. Here is what some are up to:

1. Launch new photo projects

Authors of the viral #FollowMeTo project, Russian photographers and online influencers Murad Osmann and his wife Nataly, have launched a new photo project with the hashtag #followmetohome, aimed to motivate people to get creative in the confinement of their homes.

The Instagram celebrities addressed their followers:

“We are launching a new online award called #FOLLOWMETOHOME.

For those who (just like us) have taken a responsible approach to their own safety and the health of their family, relatives, and strangers, for those who consciously live in self-isolation and see this as a new opportunity!

To rethink your life and profession, to discover new resources and to dream!

We have never stayed at home for so long, but we are optimistic about it and do not let ourselves get bored.

And we won’t let you.”

Many people started to follow the new trend:

2. Launch their own Eurovision

Mega popular Russian pop-rave band founded in St. Petersburg Little Big was destined to win the Eurovision this year, until the music contest was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The artists didn’t lose hope though and launched their own online music contest that they proudly called ‘Quarantinovison’.

Eligible are songs about the virus, self-isolation, toilet paper, missing work and social life, and other attributes of the new reality in 2020.

Sonya Tayurskaya, one of the band’s singers, opened the contest with her song about life in self-isolation.

Other YouTubers followed her lead:

3. Reinvent art

Some Russians have got hooked on a new online trend, where people reenact greatest art masterpieces at home with whatever stuff they have at their disposal.

They also introduced a new version of some classic paintings with an original and timely insertion.

Click here for more.

4. Make memes (d’uh!)

Memes and the coronavirus outbreak are inseparable these days. Many Russians are using their time they now have in abundance to flood the internet with memes, gags, and laughs.

5. Utilise extra supply of toilet paper

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, toilet paper became one of the few products that was in so high demand that it was hard to come by in some stores in Russia. When people finally realised it would not vanish from the shelves completely, they had to get creative with the supplies they had already stockpiled in their homes.

Click here to see PHOTOS of Russia's 10 biggest cities during the coronavirus outbreak.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.