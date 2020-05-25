Russian fans redraw Sailor Moon (PICS)

The new #sailormoonredraw challenge has taken Twitter by storm. The purpose is to redraw a still frame from the popular Sailor Moon anime. Russian artists present their vision of the cartoon heroine.
User @ban_dar_log drew a realistic version of Usagi Tsukino.
#sailormoonredraw— corel droch (@ban_dar_log) May 18, 2020
а что еще кроме охапки дров я могу сделать за полчаса между подготовкой к госам и подготовкой к диплому... pic.twitter.com/b0GY3jOCvO
“Pretty standard, but cute,” @SaiprinSK commented on her own work.
ну, стандартно вышло, но миленько#sailormoonredrawpic.twitter.com/59Tal5UfUf— Сайпи 🍥 (@SaiprinSK) May 18, 2020
Russian illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov, who created characters for the Ghost in the Shell reboot, updated the character with a useful accessory.
#sailormoonredrawpic.twitter.com/gxXHvoujMA— イリヤ🌟攻殻機動隊SAC_2045配信中 (@Kuvshinov_Ilya) May 18, 2020
Instead of a drawing, @nellySWL cosplayed the anime heroine.
#sailormoonredraw— neo bitch girl (@nellySWL) May 20, 2020
Ой, две одинаковые картины выставила)
И я туда же pic.twitter.com/0J0SVbxCJi
@H0lYSATURNi went beyond the scope of the challenge by depicting Sailor Saturn.
я требую расширение этого флешмоба #sailormoonredrawpic.twitter.com/khcJZbCDzU— ✿ (@H0lYSATURNi) May 20, 2020
In the interpretation of @DrunkFaun, Sailor Moon looks more like an Instagram diva.
Тоже захотелось порисовать #sailormoonredrawchallenge#sailormoonredrawpic.twitter.com/Q7xUD8Sf9r— Царевна Несмеанна (@DrunkFaun) May 18, 2020
@HamsyMart revealed the heroine’s feline side.
#sailormoonredraw На случай если нужно было перерисовывать именно этот кадр (не особо вкуривал) pic.twitter.com/dYFrUj0NCt— Martin Hamsy (@HamsyMart) May 20, 2020
Meanwhile, user @_Konia_ decided to change the character's gender.
Мама, я нарисовал онямэ....— K⭕️nia (@_Konia_) May 20, 2020
Простите, как умею 🌚
Сказали сделать редрав в своем стиле, я сделал.
Сама я мультфильм не смотрела, но поскольку смотрели почти все из моего окружения, приходится соответствовать 😅#sailormoonredrawpic.twitter.com/wbybw2Wjfr
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox