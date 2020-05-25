Russian fans redraw Sailor Moon (PICS)

It seems that Russians are among the most ardent admirers of the beautiful warrior princess from the Japanese manga series. True, in some of the drawings she is nowhere to be seen.

The new #sailormoonredraw challenge has taken Twitter by storm. The purpose is to redraw a still frame from the popular Sailor Moon anime. Russian artists present their vision of the cartoon heroine.

User @ban_dar_log drew a realistic version of Usagi Tsukino.

#sailormoonredraw

а что еще кроме охапки дров я могу сделать за полчаса между подготовкой к госам и подготовкой к диплому... pic.twitter.com/b0GY3jOCvO — corel droch (@ban_dar_log) May 18, 2020

“Pretty standard, but cute,” @SaiprinSK commented on her own work.

Russian illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov, who created characters for the Ghost in the Shell reboot, updated the character with a useful accessory.

Instead of a drawing, @nellySWL cosplayed the anime heroine.

#sailormoonredraw

Ой, две одинаковые картины выставила)

И я туда же pic.twitter.com/0J0SVbxCJi — neo bitch girl (@nellySWL) May 20, 2020

@H0lYSATURNi went beyond the scope of the challenge by depicting Sailor Saturn.

In the interpretation of @DrunkFaun, Sailor Moon looks more like an Instagram diva.

@HamsyMart revealed the heroine’s feline side.

#sailormoonredraw На случай если нужно было перерисовывать именно этот кадр (не особо вкуривал) pic.twitter.com/dYFrUj0NCt — Martin Hamsy (@HamsyMart) May 20, 2020

Meanwhile, user @_Konia_ decided to change the character's gender.

Мама, я нарисовал онямэ....



Простите, как умею 🌚

Сказали сделать редрав в своем стиле, я сделал.



Сама я мультфильм не смотрела, но поскольку смотрели почти все из моего окружения, приходится соответствовать 😅#sailormoonredrawpic.twitter.com/wbybw2Wjfr — K⭕️nia (@_Konia_) May 20, 2020

