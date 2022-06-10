What Russia was like in 2012 (PHOTOS)

It’s always interesting to take a glimpse back in history and see how the country looked. We now turn to what happened ten years ago.

A girl in a Russian national Pavlovo Posad shawl during Christmas celebrations (which in Russia are held on January 7 according to the tradition of the Russian Orthodox Church)

Pavel Lisitsyn/Sputnik Pavel Lisitsyn/Sputnik

A man dunks in an ice hole during the celebration of the Russian Orthodox Church’s holiday - the Epiphany.

Sergei Mamontov/Sputnik Sergei Mamontov/Sputnik

Ice fishing in Amur Bay.

Vitaly Ankov/Sputnik Vitaly Ankov/Sputnik

Chechen girls in national dresses.

Said Tsarnaev/Sputnik Said Tsarnaev/Sputnik

A zombie festival was held in Novosibirsk. Pictured is a participant on her way to a venue.

Alexander Kryazhev/Sputnik Alexander Kryazhev/Sputnik

In 2012, Russky Bridge in Vladivostok was unveiled. It has the longest cable-stayed bridge's span in the world. Pictured are participants of a bike ride over the bridge.

Vitaly Ankov/Sputnik Vitaly Ankov/Sputnik

Celebrations of the Border Guard Day on May 28.

Yury Strelets/Sputnik Yury Strelets/Sputnik

An exhibition of paintings in the pop-art style titled ‘Our President, the Person with a Kind Soul’ was held in Moscow. Pictured is artist Alexei Sergiyenko with his works featuring Vladimir Putin.

Ruslan Krivobok/Sputnik Ruslan Krivobok/Sputnik

A football fan in the Euro 2012 fan zone in Moscow, rooting for the Russian team playing vs. Czech Republic in Poland.

Maxim Blinov/Sputnik Maxim Blinov/Sputnik

Participant of the ‘Lady on a Bike’ festival in Moscow.

Kirill Kallinikov/Sputnik Kirill Kallinikov/Sputnik

The ‘Circle of Light’ festival on Manezhnaya Square in Moscow.

Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik Ramil Sitdikov/Sputnik

In 2012, a new museum called ‘Grand Maket Rossiya’ was opened in St. Petersburg. It is the largest model layout of Russia that covers an area of 800 sq. meters (8,600 sq. ft). It features the main attractions, railways and real life details.

Alexei Danichev/Sputnik Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

Revelers at the ‘Nashestvie’ annual festival of Russian rock music in Tver Region.

Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik

An artist painting trays at the Zhostovo Factory of Decorative Painting.

Grigory Sysoyev/Sputnik Grigory Sysoyev/Sputnik

Year 2012 was declared as the ‘Year of Germany’ in Russia. Pictured are Moscow residents putting together a huge puzzle featuring ‘Self Portrait’ by artist Albrecht Dürer.

Alexander Vilf/Sputnik Alexander Vilf/Sputnik

Year 2012 also marked the 200th anniversary since Russia’s victory in the war over Napoleonic France. It was celebrated with a massive reenactment of the Borodino battle outside Moscow.

Vitaly Belousov/Sputnik Vitaly Belousov/Sputnik

Four-legged participants of the traditional dog sled race in the city of Samara.

Yury Strelets/Sputnik Yury Strelets/Sputnik

The biggest ice skating rink in the country opened in VDNKh, a Soviet-era park in Moscow.

Sergei Karpov/TASS Sergei Karpov/TASS

Priests attending a celebration of the 1,150th anniversary since the Russian statehood was established.

Konstantin Chalabov/Sputnik Konstantin Chalabov/Sputnik

Street food ala ‘Rus’. Ladies selling preserved vegetables and mushrooms.

Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

December 12, 2012, was the day of mass weddings in Russia, due to the beauty of the date (12.12.12).

Zurab Dzhavakhadze/TASS Zurab Dzhavakhadze/TASS

An orchestra of Dyed Morozes (Father Frosts), the Russian Santa Claus, during the winter festivities season. Discover the differences between the two here.

Ruslan Krivobok/Sputnik Ruslan Krivobok/Sputnik

Dmitry Medvedev during his last New Year address to the nation as president of the Russian Federation, the post he held in 2008-2012.

Dmitry Astakhov/Sputnik Dmitry Astakhov/Sputnik

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.