How to dazzle your other half with your culinary skills (even if you have none).

1. Beet salad with cheese and pineapple

For a bright and juicy start to dinner, try a savory salad with beetroot, sweet pineapple chunks and delicate curd cheese.

Legion Media Legion Media

Preparation: Peel one large or two small boiled beets and cut into cubes. Slice pineapple circles (3 pcs) into segments. Cut curd cheese (50 g) into cubes. Put the beets, pineapple and cheese in a salad bowl, add salt and pepper, and season with olive oil and lemon juice. Walnuts can be sprinkled on top.

2. Mushroom julienne in a bun

In Russia, julienne is associated with a trip to the theater or at least a restaurant, where it is usually served in a ramekin. We propose cooking it in a bun. This adds to the attractiveness but not to the cooking time.

Legion Media Legion Media

Preparation: Take champignons (200 g) and onions (1 pc). Wash, peel and cut into cubes, then fry in vegetable oil until half cooked. Add to pre-boiled and finely chopped chicken fillet (grilled chicken also works). Mix everything, add salt and pepper. Spoon in sour cream (2 tbsp) and fry until tender (33% cream can be used instead). Cut the tops off the buns, make a hollow, fill with the mushroom mixture, and sprinkle generously with grated cheese. Bake in a preheated oven for 10 minutes at 180°C.

3. Eggs with red caviar

This simple appetizer is the perfect combination of protein and the aphrodisiac red caviar. Add a spoonful of passion to your relationship!

Legion Media Legion Media

Preparation: Cook 4 eggs till hard-boiled, cool in cold water. Peel gently, cut into halves and separate the yolk. Crush all the yolks with a fork and mix with mayonnaise (1 tbsp). Salt and mix thoroughly. Fill the egg halves with the mass, and put a teaspoon of red caviar on top. Serve on lettuce leaves.

4. Zapekanka with broccoli and cauliflower

Zapekanka can be made from almost anything; the main thing is to sprinkle cheese on top to achieve a golden brown crust. Russians prefer zapekanka with potatoes and minced meat, but for a romantic meal, we suggest replacing the potatoes with vegetables to make it lighter.

Legion Media Legion Media

Preparation: Boil broccoli (150 g) and cauliflower (150 g) in slightly salted water for 5 minutes. Finely chop onions (1 pc), grate carrots (1 pc) and fry until tender. Separate the broccoli and cauliflower into same-size pieces, and put in a greased baking dish with vegetable oil. Take minced meat (300 g). Add salt and pepper, knead, make into balls and place on the broccoli. Top with the fried onions and carrots. Beat eggs (3 pcs) with smetana (150 g) and flour (2 tbsp), add salt and grated cheese (100 g), and pour over the zapekanka. Sprinkle grated cheese (50 g) on top. Bake for 45 minutes at 180°C.

5. Baked peaches with nuts

Apple baked with honey and nuts is a common Russian dessert. For a romantic date, we suggest a more sophisticated version: oven-baked peaches.

Legion Media Legion Media

Preparation: Cut two peaches in half and remove the stones. Grind cookies (50 g) with butter (30 g) at room temperature and stir. Place the peaches cut-side up in a baking dish, and lightly sprinkle with sugar. Lay the filling on the peaches and sprinkle with nuts (for example, cedar) and a little sugar on top. Bake in a preheated oven at 220-230°C for 5-7 minutes. Serve warm.

READ MORE: 7 stylish breakfasts a la russe to spice up your Instagram

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.