Cheese, butter and Soviet desserts right in your cup. Would you dare to order one of these offbeat cups of coffee?

1. Coffee with unicorn milk

Yes, you heard right. Cafe 8/25, located at the Flacon creative space, serves coffee that is just as creative as its location. Its menu features a pink latte with unicorn milk (250 rubles, $3.40) that is described as being “delicate, sweet, with a hint of berries and flowers.” It is decorated with freeze-dried raspberries on top. The secret behind this coffee’s strange magic is combining milk (non-dairy options are available) and berry puree. In the summer, they also offer a cold version of this unusual drink.

2. Parmesan latte

Cheese coffee is a new trend in Moscow coffee houses. Several of the city's popular coffee places offer signature drinks that combine coffee and different types of hard and soft cheese. The parmesan latte (300 rubles, $4) is the signature drink and a customer favorite at VM, a small café located at VDNKh.

3. Disco Pony

This summertime coffee drink, which you can find at Mike’s Coffee in the Patriarch's Ponds neighborhood, has a funny name. The Disco Pony (300 rubles, $4) is a version of an espresso tonic with lemon syrup and lemongrass that will appeal to anyone who is fond of sweet and sour combinations. The café's menu has a wide selection of interesting coffees, ranging from the classics to a latte with charcoal.

4. Coffee flavored like Soviet candy

Generally speaking, Eggcellent on Tverskoy Boulevard specializes in making all sorts of egg dishes, but it is a good place for coffee lovers as well—especially since they can enjoy a hearty breakfast while getting their caffeine fix. They offer a coffee that tastes like Korovka candy. Even if you don’t remember (or don’t know) how the candy tastes, this caramel coffee (350 rubles, $4.70) will take you back to a real Soviet childhood.

5. Bulletproof coffee with salt

If you are on a keto diet, there can never be too much butter in your coffee. Bulletproof coffee has already been a staple on the menus of many cafes in Moscow for several years, but this interpretation of the classic is only served at Zarya on Petrovka Street. It is an espresso-based coffee made with ghee and coconut oil along with cinnamon, turmeric and pink Himalayan salt. You can add Erythritol for sweetness. As you would expect, all the ingredients are organic and eco-friendly.

6. Yesterday Brew

Cafe Introvert, filled with tables for one, is hidden in the small lanes off Myasnitskaya Street and specializes in unusual types of coffee. Perhaps the most interesting example is their Yesterday Brew (300 rubles, $4), which contains a glass of espresso, pomegranate juice and mint. The menu also features all kinds of drinks based on non-dairy milk and a variety of vegetarian options.

7. Bird's Milk Raf coffee

Raf coffee is the most famous coffee invented in Russia (find out more about its history here). These days, you will find Raf coffee at just about every cafe in the country. Enterprising baristas have since thought up dozens of variations on the original, including things like fruit syrups, pine nuts, rosemary and orange zest. The coffee chain Coffee Like serves a Raf coffee that tastes like the popular Soviet dessert Bird's Milk—a sponge cake with soufflé and chocolate. It is really something!

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.