Russian compote: Summer’s ultimate vitamin-packed, refreshing drink (RECIPE)

This sweet drink made from fruit and berries can be served hot or cold.

Since stores offer a wide variety of sweet processed drinks, few Russian families these days bother to find the time to make the traditional sweet drink, compote. However, summer is here and if you have time on your hands then this is the season to boil fresh berries and fruits to make refreshing compote.

Before the 18th century, Russia had a popular drink that was made from dried fruits, berries and herbs, and which was called vzvar, a word that derives from zavarit (tobrew). Usually vzvar was made on Christmas Eve, and sometimes grits were added to make the drink more nutritious. Later, vzvar gave way to compote, which can be boiled quicker and more easily.

The modern form of compote was introduced to Russia in the 18th century by French chefs. Originally, it was more of a desert than a drink. Compote was served with drinks and ice cream; but it didn’t keep well, so the Russians, with their love of conserving food in jars, began adding more sugar and water.

Modern Russian cuisine has several versions of compote. In winter, the more popular version is a compote made with dried fruit that’s dark in color due to the prunes. However, it can also be made with dried apples, apricots, figs, and raisins. I remember this compote from lunches in kindergarten, school, and university.

During the summer dacha season, the most popular types of compote are made from small apples, plums, cherries, and pears. Often these plants provide an abundant harvest, but fresh fruits tend to have a sour taste. However, when you add sugar to these compotes they reveal the full extent of their flavor.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

Among the most popular berries for summer’s compote are red and black currants, strawberries, gooseberries, cherries, and raspberries. Even today, I consider homemade berry compote as the ultimate taste of summer.

I used to pick ripe berries from the bushes in the garden, and then my grandmother or mother would make a sweet treat. One great feature about compote is that you can boil any of your favorite fruits or berries in water with sugar, and you’ll get a different flavor every time.

The main thing you have to remember is that some ingredients take longer to boil, such as apple and rhubarb, which I use in my recipe. Berries, in contrast, need to be boiled for only a few minutes. A minimal amount of boiling helps to preserve the vitamins and nutrients, while the berries release all their flavor and aroma into the drink.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

I also prefer to use less sugar in my compote, which is why I boil the hardest ingredients (apple peels and rhubarb) with sugar for 20 minutes, which results in an inverted sugar syrup. Then, I put the berries in this syrup, which is why I don't overdose with the sugar.

The result is a delicious, refreshing drink that has a robust taste and lots of vitamins. Compote can also be served as a dessert because the berries and fruit retain tremendous flavor.

Ingredients:

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

Water - 3 liters

Apples (medium) - 2 pcs

Strawberries - 150 g

Cherries - 100 g

Currants - 100 g

Raspberries - 100 g

Gooseberry - 50 g

Sugar - 150 g

Rhubarb - 2 stalks

Preparation:

1. Wash and peel the apples and remove the core. We will need the peels and core for the syrup. Place the apple peels and core in a saucepan.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

2. Cut the rhubarb into large chunks and place them in the pot.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

3. Add sugar.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

4. Pour boiling water over them.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

5. Allow to boil for about 20 minutes. You should get a rich, sweet syrup.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

6. While the syrup boils, prepare the fruit and berries. Cut the apples into slices.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

7. Wash and peel the strawberries.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

8. I have leftover frozen raspberries from last year; the new ones growing in the garden aren’t yet ripe. I add them to the berries.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

9. Prepare the rest of the berries.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

10. Strain the liquid through a sieve.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

11. Add the apples and gooseberries, and simmer in the syrup for 3 minutes.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

12. Turn off the gas and pour the rest of the berries into the hot drink.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

13. Cover with the lid and leave until it cools. When you open the lid, you will feel all the flavor of the summer berries.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

14. Pour the compote into a jug and put it in the fridge to cool, or go ahead and taste it.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

15. Enjoy compote on a nice summer day outdoors or at home.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

16. Don't forget the fruit - it's all delicious!

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channels: Russia Beyond and The Russian Kitchen

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.