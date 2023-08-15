Try ‘yantyk’, a delectable Crimean Tatar meat pie (RECIPE)

If you like meat pies, master this tasty tatar ‘yantyk’ that’s fried without oil.

Yantyk is cooked in many Central Asian countries in many different ways. Today, we will cook it according to a recipe that’s popular among the Crimean Tatars, who mostly live in the Republic of Crimea and the neighboring Krasnodar Region.

Yantyk first appeared as a means of sustenance amongst the nomads of the steppe. Meat played a particularly important role in their cuisine and culture. The name yantyk is derived from the Crimean Tatar word yantyk, which translates as "slope," "gentle slope," or "side." This name is aptly chosen, as the visual appearance of yantyk, with its golden-brown color and slight elevation, resembles a gentle slope.

Sometimes, yantyk is called a dry cheburek because it’s fried without oil, offering a leaner approach compared to the oil-soaked chebureks.

The dough that’s used to make yantyk is crafted using the traditional combination of flour, salt, and water. However, a small amount of oil is incorporated into the dough to enhance its softness.

After skillfully fried, yantyk is brushed with a touch of butter while still warm. When placed in a deep dish and covered, yantyk becomes infused with buttery goodness, resulting in a tender and juicy interior.

Yantyk can be fried with a delightful variety of fillings, including meat, vegetable, and cheese options. Despite its dry-roasting method, this Tatar specialty manages to retain its juiciness and tenderness.

Central to Crimean Tatar culture is the concept of warm hospitality - yantyk and other treats are offered to Tatar guests to show respect. Likewise, a guest who declines such a gesture of hospitalityis considered poorly mannered.

While yantyk made with meat retains its traditional essence, modern cooks have embraced creativity by introducing other fillings. Potatoes, cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, and herbs are now included in the yantyk repertoire.

Today, however, we’ll cook a traditional yantyk with a meat filling.

Ingredients for 10 yantyks:

Flour - 400g

Egg - 1

Sugar - 1 tsp

Salt - 1/2 tsp

Boiling water - 150 ml

Vegetable oil - 1 tsp

Minced meat (lamb or beef) - 500 g

Onions – 2 pcs (optional)

Spices for minced meat to taste

Preparation:

1. In a large bowl, sift 300 g of flour, then add the salt and sugar. Mix the dry ingredients together.

2. Crack open and add in the egg; lightly mix everything with a fork.

3. Slowly pour the boiling water into the mixture while continuously stirring with a spoon.

4. As the mixture comes together, switch from a spoon to your hands. Add the remaining 100 g of sifted flour and knead the dough until it's completely combined.

5. Along the perimeter of the bowl, pour in the teaspoon of vegetable oil. Incorporate the oil into the dough while gathering all the flour from the sides of the bowl.

6. Wrap the dough tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate it for 1.5 to 2 hours.

7. While the dough is resting, prepare the filling. Mix the minced meat, chopped onions (if using), 30 g of cold water (2 tbsps), and your preferred spices in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

8. Once the dough has sat for enough time, take it out of the refrigerator and divide it into 10 equal portions. Roll each portion into a ball and flatten slightly.

9. On a floured surface, use a rolling pin to roll out each dough ball into a thin round shape.

10. Place a portion of the prepared minced meat filling onto one half of the dough circle. Fold the other half over to cover the filling and seal the edges by pressing down with your fingers.

11. Heat a frying pan over high heat. Once it's very hot, place the yantyks into the pan without adding any oil. Cook until both sides are golden brown and crispy.

12. While your yantyks are still hot, brush each one with butter.

13. Serve your yantyks warm. Enjoy!

