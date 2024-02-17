How to prepare a Russian ‘Mushroom Meadow Salad’ (RECIPE)

The magic of this multi-layered salad is not only in its flavor, but also in its visual appeal. The meticulously arranged layers, reminiscent of a picturesque meadow with mushrooms, make it a centerpiece on any festive table.

Picture this: layers of potatoes, carrots, chicken, eggs, cheese and a generous spread of mayonnaise, topped with a picturesque meadow. Of course, the list of ingredients can vary, while still preserving the essence – this salad was created for mushroom lovers, as it is “crowned” with lots of mushrooms!

The original recipe dates back to the 20th century. When Soviet salads like ‘Olivier’ and ‘Herring under a fur coat’ took their place on every festive table, the mushroom version of the layered salads added some variety to them.

As time marched on, the recipe for the ‘Mushroom Meadow Salad’ continued to adapt. Chefs infused their creativity, experimenting with various mushrooms and additions. The list of potential additions has expanded to include pickles, corn and even nuts, contributing to the salad's complexity. Some chefs have taken inspiration from international cuisines, incorporating ingredients like Korean carrots or exotic herbs to elevate the dish to new heights.

The creativity doesn't stop at the ingredients, however! Presentation also plays a crucial role. Some culinary artists sculpt mushroom figurines out of the potatoes, while others arrange the salad to resemble enchanting forest scenery. Let’s try to create our own tasty mushroom meadow!

Ingredients for 8 servings:

300g of marinated whole champignons (saffron milkcap, slippery jack, Siberian portobello or aspen bolete mushrooms)

300g of chicken filet

3 eggs

3 potatoes

1 carrot (medium-sized)

120g of hard cheese

3 pickled cucumbers

1 bunch of dill (small)

5 iceberg lettuce leaves

100g of mayonnaise

100g of sour cream (20%)

2 bay leaves

3 peppercorns

a pinch of salt (to taste)

a pinch of black pepper (to taste)

Preparation:

1. Begin by boiling the eggs, potatoes and the carrot: submerge them in water, add salt to prevent cracking the eggs and cook until hard-boiled (around 7-10 minutes after the water reaches boiling temperature) eggs. Then, cool and peel the eggs. Continue boiling the vegetables in water for another 20 minutes (the carrot may take up to 25 minutes). Remove from the pot, let it cool and peel the potatoes.

2. Boil the chicken filet in water seasoned with salt, bay leaves and peppercorns. Cook approximately 30-40 minutes. Then, remove from the broth and let it cool.

3. Drain the marinated mushrooms and rinse them under cold water. Then, dry them with a kitchen towel.

4. Wash and finely chop the dill. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise with sour cream, season with salt and pepper to taste and mix well.

5. Line a deep dish with plastic wrap. Place the marinated mushrooms at the bottom, caps facing down. Then put the layer of chopped dill.

6. The next layer is grated potato, lightly coated with the mayo sauce.

7. Grate the eggs finely and spread them over the potato layer. Add another thin layer of the prepared sauce.

8. Follow with grated carrot, mayo sauce, chopped pickled cucumbers, diced chicken and another layer of sauce.

9. The final layer is the cheese, grated coarsely and generously coated with the remainder of the sauce.

10. Cover the salad with plastic wrap and let it rest in the refrigerator for at least 2-3 hours, preferably overnight. Before serving, remove the plastic wrap and place lettuce leaves on top, ensuring the edges hang over the salad container.

11. Flip the salad 180 degrees onto a flat plate, ensuring the mushroom layer is on top. Remove the plastic wrap and serve. Enjoy!

