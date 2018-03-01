What’s the new Russian nuclear missile Putin talks about

For the first time, the world has seen a successful test of Moscow’s new era ‘Sarmat’ intercontinental ballistic missile.

ICBM 'Sarmat' tests

On March 1, President Vladimir Putin told Russia - and the world - that the country had successfully created and tested a new era nuclear missile: The “Sarmat” or “RS-28.” It’s loaded with the most devastating warhead in the world.



The new intercontinental ballistic missile replaces its 25-year-old predecessor, known as the “RS-20V Voyevoda.” The new missile weighs 200 tons with a payload weight of 10 tons and is the only missile on this planet able to cover 17,000 km before eliminating everything in its path.

Every missile will have at least 15 multiple reentry vehicles (MIRV), each with a yield of between 150 and 300 kilotons, enough to blow a crater the size of the Grand Canyon.

However, it will only be used as a deterrence. Click here to find more about the “Sarmat.”

