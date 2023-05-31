Why are there plugs sticking out of cars in northern Russia?

If you thought they were electric cars, you’re wrong! These are almost regular gasoline-powered cars, but adapted to the extremely cold winters that last more than half a year!

In Yakutsk, Norilsk, Salekhard and many other cities in Russia’s north, temperatures can reach minus 40 and minus 50 degrees Celsius or even lower. Not everyone has access to heated underground parking lots and it is very difficult to start the engine in such weather, let alone warm it up properly – even when the temperature is below minus 20.

Parking area in the Yamal town of Labytnangi. Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

The residents of these northern regions warm the engine up before starting it. It works as follows: an electric heater is built into the car’s cooling system, then the plug is pulled out of it and connected to the usual 220W electric grid.

Here you can warm your car! Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

Most often, the plug is pulled all the way to the window of the house or apartment (yes, the usual high-rise) and left to charge overnight. So, for example, you need to leave the house at 9 am, then, at 8:30, without having to leave your warm apartment, you can switch on this heater (there are options with a timer); that is, by the time you leave your place, you will have a heated car that can already be started. In some residential areas, there are even special parking lots with socket outlets.

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

Have you ever seen such a life hack?

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

