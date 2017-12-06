3 Sled riding holidays that will make you fall in love with Siberia’s winter

They
Never been sledding before? Husky sledding may be your best option as these trustworthy companions will do the hard work for you. You’ll get to sit back, relax, and take in the sunrise over the endless Siberian forest and taiga, all at the exhilarating speed of around 20 km/h. You couldn’t ask for a better driver!
The distant wonder of Yakutia (5,000 km northeast of Moscow) is a popular place for dog sledding, offering unrivalled peace and isolation (the -50°C temperatures also add to the experience!) But don’t worry, modern accommodation has made its way out to Yakutia - you’ll get to end your daily sled ride in a log cabin with a nice hot bath, a sauna session, and soup made from local fish (which you’ll be catching yourself!) Check out the package here, which starts from a hefty 127,000 rubles ($2,170) per person for a seven-day trip.
For a cheaper and slightly more accessible experience, the village of Listvyanka on Lake Baikal provides day trips to the forest on huskies. The daily group rate of 18,000 rubles ($300) also includes a traditional Russian lunch in a forest, with a stunning view of the world’s biggest freshwater lake. You’ll feel like you’re in a fairytale!
There
Reindeer refuges are popular in Russia's Far North, where the reindeer inhabit the tundra landscape. A trip to the Nenets Region (2,500km north of Moscow), for example, provides the perfect Christmas holiday where you and your red-nosed companions can get soak up one of the clearest views of the Aurora Borealis. Tourists also get the opportunity to live like the locals, residing in
Reindeer sledding holidays are also available in Yakutia, where guests can stay in the stove-heated wooden cabins of the Oymyakon settlement from 152,000 ($2,600) per person for seven days. What’s more, if you go in March the mercury will most likely be dipping below -25°C. Positively tropical! Read more here.
If you prefer scaling mountainous heights to get your perfect Instagram shot, a tobogganing trip might be more up your street. Mount Shoria in Siberia’s Kemerovo Region (1,500 km southeast of Moscow) has become a popular spot, where tourists can zoom downhill through the snow in a sled and take in the stunning scenery of the megalithic ruins surrounding the mountain.
Although you won’t have any animal friends to guide you this time, the region is home to many different types of bears, wild fish, and foul.. The region is also home to the Ters River (where tourists can go fishing), the Kuznetsk historical prison fortress, and some of Russia’s best banyas! Find out about more about the Kemerovo Region and its tobogganing holidays here.
