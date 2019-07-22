St Petersburg introduces e-visas for foreign tourists

Starting October 1, 2019, tourists can visit Russia’s cultural capital and the surrounding region by e-visa, with no consular fees.

A decree to that effect was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Applicants need to fill out a form on the website of the consular department of the Russian Foreign Ministry and upload a photograph; there is no consular fee. The application can be made no later than four and no earlier than 20 days before the expected date of entry.

The visa is valid for stays in St Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad Region for up to eight days. The purpose of travel can be tourism, business, or humanitarian reasons.

The list of countries whose citizens can apply for a St Petersburg e-visa will be published on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by October 1.

In early July, e-visas for travel to Kaliningrad and Kaliningrad Region were introduced for citizens of 53 countries. A similar scheme is in operation for Vladivostok and airports across the whole of Russia’s Far Eastern Federal District.

