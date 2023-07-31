BEST selfie spots in Moscow (PHOTOS)

Where in Moscow can you feel like you’re in New York’s Central Park? How to see the entire city from one observation deck and what’s unusual about a regular business center?
Zaryadye Park is located in the very center of Moscow, near the Red Square. The V-shaped floating bridge hovers over the Moskva River and, from the right angle, you can catch the Kremlin or the Kotelnicheskaya Embankment building on camera. The bridge always has a lot of people on it, so it’ll be a mission to take a photo without strangers in it!
It’s located right across from the main building of Moscow State University and offers a panoramic view of Moscow. From there, you can see Moscow City, the White House, Luzhniki Stadium, Stalin’s skyscrapers and Novodevichy Convent. From the deck, you can take a selfie with the entire Moscow behind you, then you can turn around and take a photo against Moscow State University!
This “toy” kremlin was created in 2003; today, you can find a cathedral, workshops, museums and cafes there. Entry is free, so you can take a photo against any building of the ensemble. If you want to catch the entire kremlin on camera, stand on the white-red pedestrian bridge.
This now-trendy photo location is very reminiscent of Central Park in New York with its combination of greenery and city skyline. To get a good angle, head to the wooden deck near the ponds, stand closer to the handrails and be sure that you don’t have any construction going on behind you.
You can take a selfie at a height of 327 meters with a panoramic view of Moscow on the ‘Panorama360’ observation deck of one of the towers in Moscow City. However, a single-visit ticket will cost you up to 2,900 rubles (approx. $32!), depending on the age of the visitor, so you better make your selfie count!
One of the most famous examples of the Constructivist style buildings of the Soviet era became a favorite place for photographers. Initially, this building was erected for the employees of the Ministry of Finances of the USSR – that’s how the building received its name. Today, it is just a regular residential block; however, only the residents of the building can get inside without booking an excursion. But, you’re allowed to take photos outside; entry to the territory of the building is also free.
In reality, this is the name of a business center, but the space around it is now dubbed the same. The location is interesting, because this modern office complex towers around an Old Believers’ church. If you pick the right angle, you can even catch the reflection of the church in the mirror windows of the business center!
This creative cluster was built on the site of a former factory. You’ll find stores, cafes, offices, as well as educational institutions. The space is decorated with graffiti and with sculptures by modern artists. To get the majority of the cluster in your selfie, it’s better to climb higher – for example, go on an excursion around the territory with roof access. But, keep in mind that excursions here are not held every day and you should buy a ticket in advance – it costs 1,500 rubles (approx. $17). Without an excursion entry to the territory of the cluster is free.
There’s an observation deck on the roof of the Central Children’s Store. Thanks to the Central Children’s Store’s location, a selfie from there will catch almost all main landmarks of the capital’s center. The entrance is on the 6th floor; the entry fee is 199 rubles (approx. $2.20).
If you already have a photo with a backdrop of modern Moscow, you can head to the Mosfilm movie studio pavilion. There, you’ll find a movie set complex, depicting the streets of Moscow and St. Petersburg in the 19th century. However, you can only go to Mosfilm on an official excursion – a ticket for a group excursion costs up to 750 rubles (approx. $8.30).
