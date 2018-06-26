Russian airline trolls low-cost rival after competition invite

Earlier this month Pobeda, Aeroflot’s low budget airline, launched a competition to find a sponsor willing to pay for their staff business cards. In return, the cards will feature the logo of whoever wins. So, up steps Pobeda’s main rival: S7 Airlines.

The airline responded by writing this on Facebook: “Pobeda Airlines has suggested we participate in the tender for the creation of their business cards, and promised to place our logo on them. What should our design look like?”

S7 posted a design under the caption. The front (in Pobeda colors) reads: “Pobeda. Ivanov Ivan Ivanovich. Marketing manager,” while the back (in S7 colors): “I dream of working for S7 Airlines.”

Pobeda also sent individual invites to Russian Post, Russian Railways, Rosavtodor, AvtoVAZ, Durex, and Horse Force. It’s not clear whether the other companies will participate in the competition. Let’s see who wins.

