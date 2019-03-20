Which Russian banks are the most reliable?

Whether you’re looking to hoard millions of dollars or to set up a simple checking account, choosing the right bank is never easy.

Fortunately, the Russian edition of Forbes magazine has made the job simpler by compiling a list of the most reliable Russian banks. The ranking is based on data from international credit rating agencies (Expert RA, AKRA, Fitch, S&P, Moody’s) accredited by the Central Bank of Russia.

In total 100 banks have been sorted from the most to least reliable. The top 10 most trustworthy include subsidiaries of foreign banks and some of Russia’s largest financial institutions:

1. Unicredit Bank

2. Raiffeisen Bank

3. Rosbank (Societe Generale Group)

4. Sberbank

5. VTB

6. Citibank

7. ING Bank (Eurasia)

8. Nordea

9. HSBC

10. Credit Agricole

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.