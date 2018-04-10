25 Russian words you need to know for the 2018 World Cup™

Russia welcomes you to the FIFA World Cup™ this summer. If you want to understand football fans in the country try to learn these words.
1. Bolelschik[болельщик] – this is the Russian term for a football fan. Or you can call him
2. Aggressive fans are calledhooligans[хулиганы] or
3. If a fan is young other people may call him
5. Vratar [вратарь] – goalkeeper
6.
7. Poluzaschitnik [полузащитник] – midfielder
8. Napadayuschy [нападающий] – forward
9. Myach [мяч] – a ball.
10. Vorota [ворота] - football goal. Some fans call the goal net
11. Gde
12. Kto
13. Kakoy
14. Kto
15. Za
16. Match [матч] is an international word, in Russian it reads like in English. The World Cup is also called
17. Vata [вата] – literally “cotton.” This is how fans call a match without any
18. Sukhar [сухарь] – “rusk.” A match in which one goalkeeper saves all shots on target, while his opposite man fails to save any shots - so the match ends up a very
19. Gol v
20. Babochka [бабочка] – “butterfly.” An unsuccessful jump by the goalkeeper while waving his hands in an attempt to catch the ball.
21. Gorchichnik [горчичник] – “mustard plaster.” This is what fans call a yellow card.
22.
23. Podval [подвал] – “basement.” The lower end of the tournament table. Indeed, the high top of the table is called
24. Champion [чемпион] – the winner!
25. Gol [гол] – Goal!
