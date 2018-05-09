Russia’s MSU among top 3 emerging economies universities

Three Russian universities have made the Times Higher Education’s Top 30 Best Emerging Economies University Rankings for 2018. Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) remains in third place, like last year, ahead of China’s Peking and Tsinghua universities - while Moscow’s National Research Nuclear University MEPhI also keeps its 2017 ranking (19th). Tomsk Polytechnic University in Siberia has jumped significantly from 56th to 21st.

The prestigious annual ranking released on May 9 comprises more than 350 universities from 42 countries, across four continents. Russia is the fifth most represented in the table, with 27 institutions.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.