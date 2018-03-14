How do Russian leaders look on their IDs?

Soviet and Russian leaders were—and are—known around the world, but they were still flesh and blood and had to carry ID with them just like the rest of us. Which one do you like the best?

Vladimir Lenin (Communist Party membership card)

TASS TASS

Joseph Stalin (Communist Party membership card)

Alexander Sentsov/TASS Alexander Sentsov/TASS

Nikita Khrushchev (Communist Party membership card)

Wikipedia Wikipedia

Leonid Brezhnev (Communist Party membership card)

Alexander Sentsov/TASS Alexander Sentsov/TASS

Yuri Andropov (Communist Party membership card)

Alexander Sentsov/TASS Alexander Sentsov/TASS

Konstantin Chernenko (Communist Party membership card)

Alexander Sentsov/TASS Alexander Sentsov/TASS

Mikhail Gorbachev (presidential ID)

Wikipedia Wikipedia

Boris Yeltsin (presidential ID)

Last year, during municipal elections in Russia, Vladimir Putin’s passport was snapped by a sharp-eyed reporter – here is a glimpse of his current passport!

kremlin.ru kremlin.ru

Want to know more about the life of the head of the Russian state? Here’s some insider info: what Putin eats, his transport options and friends.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.