Russian Post employee becomes the face of China's AliExpress

A woman who works for Russian Post is now the official face of AliExpress in China, Russian Lenta.ru reported on Nov.10.

Maria Rubtsova delivers mail in the Moscow Region, often riding a horse when the weather permits.

The Alibaba Group noticed the young female while Chinese journalists were visiting Russia, to see how popular Ali Express was in the country. They reported that Rubtsova’s work largely involves delivering AliExpress orders.

Maria Rubtsova with her horse. CGTN in Russian

The coverage won her millions of fans in China and she was chosen to open the World Shopping Day on Nov. 11 together with Alibaba Group's founders.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.