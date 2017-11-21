She’s got the look: Defense Minister’s new press secretary steals the show

On day one, the new press secretary unexpectedly stole the show from her superiors, with journalists and social media going bonkers over Markovskaya’s fine looks.

Stunning 26-year-old brunette is the center of attention among Russia’s leading military men

Foreign observers might have neglected this recent appointment in the Russian defense sector, but it certainly didn’t fail to get the attention of the nation on the home front. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has hired the striking 26-year-old Rossiana Markovskaya to head his communications team.

On day one, the new press secretary unexpectedly stole the show from her superiors, with journalists and social media going bonkers over Markovskaya’s fine looks. To be fair, the newly appointed press secretary deserves all the praise she’s getting.

Before taking this position, Markovskaya worked as a TV correspondent, including for Zvezda, a TV station that’s owned by the Defense Ministry. In November 2017, she drew her lucky ticket and secured the new position as Defense Ministry press secretary, which is a job that many would die for.

Markovskaya’s striking looks, however, are also causing some troubles. Trolls have flooded social media, posting suggestive comments about her promotion and questioning the young journalist’s experience to navigate in the male-dominated environment of the Defense Ministry.

Now, Markovskaya will have to show resilience and an ability to withstand intense media scrutiny, which of course is something that every press secretary should easily be able to deal with.

