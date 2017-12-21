St. Petersburg residents witness beautiful occurrence on Griboyedov Canal

Just a few hours ago, social media users started sharing photos of a strange occurrence in the waters of Griboyedov Canal in St. Petersburg.

"An amazing picture on the canal — the current is gathering up freezing water like fine silk with gentle transparent drapery," wrote one witness.

Such occurrence was also spotted in the Novgorod region earlier this year. Some refer to it as "snowy bacon" or "icy noodles" — but this doesn't fully capture the beauty. Isn't it stunning?

Публикация от Anton Sokolov (@kresthar) Дек 21, 2017 at 2:41 PST

Публикация от Мария Бар (@mashevro) Дек 21, 2017 at 4:37 PST

Публикация от Таня Новикова (@tania_novikova_91) Дек 21, 2017 at 3:23 PST

Публикация от Полина Моисеева (@polyaraydi) Дек 21, 2017 at 1:56 PST

Публикация от Елена (@elena_jaseneva) Дек 21, 2017 at 2:51 PST

Nature is not the only artist that creates watery masterpieces in Russia. Check out this story of a pensioner who too works wonders with snow on a frozen river!

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.