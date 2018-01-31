‘World’s hottest felon’ arrives in Moscow to star in Russian music video

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, the Russian capital welcomed Jeremy Meeks - an American model known as the “hottest felon in the world” after his mugshot (taken after his arrest) went viral. He’s here to feature in a music video by rising Russian pop star Olga Buzova.

Meeks has already posted a picture of himself looking particularly brooding on Red Square on his Instagram account, writing that Moscow is “beautiful” and “freezing.”

Buzova has expressed her excitement about Meeks’ visit and said filming has already started so we can expect the two of them to appear on screen together soon.

How well do you know your Russian celebs? Take out quiz to find out.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.