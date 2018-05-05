Would you buy a new "Tsar phone" by Russian firm Caviar?

Russian luxury phone producer Caviar has unveiled a new series of so-called "Tsar phones" to mark Vladimir Putin's inauguration for his fourth term as Russian president, Monday, May 7.

The most expensive model in the series - a Caviar Inauguration Diamond - is available for 1.9 million rubles ($30,400) and features all the usual symbols of Russian power: The Constitution, presidential seal and coat of arms. The body of this push-button phone is made of 18 karat gold and is decorated with diamonds and calf leather. Only seven of these phones will be produced - a tribute to the date of Putin's inauguration.

There are also "budget" models available: two iPhone X versions (Leader Putin Inauguration and Russia Inauguration) for 258,000 rubles ($4,127) each and a push-button phone Caviar Inauguration for just 219,000 rubles ($3,503). Not that "budget" after all!

By the way, did you know that Vladimir Putin himself doesn't own a smartphone?

