Would you buy a new "Tsar phone" by Russian firm Caviar?

Russian luxury phone producer Caviar has unveiled a new series of so-called "Tsar phones" to mark Vladimir Putin's inauguration for his fourth term as Russian president, Monday, May 7.

Caviar Inauguration Diamond

Caviar Inauguration Diamond

Caviar

The most expensive model in the series - a Caviar Inauguration Diamond - is available for 1.9 million rubles ($30,400) and features all the usual symbols of Russian power: The Constitution, presidential seal and coat of arms. The body of this push-button phone is made of 18 karat gold and is decorated with diamonds and calf leather. Only seven of these phones will be produced - a tribute to the date of Putin's inauguration.

Russia Inauguration

Russia Inauguration

Caviar
Leader Putin Inauguration

Leader Putin Inauguration

Caviar

There are also "budget" models available: two iPhone X versions (Leader Putin Inauguration and Russia Inauguration) for 258,000 rubles ($4,127) each and a push-button phone Caviar Inauguration for just 219,000 rubles ($3,503). Not that "budget" after all! 

Caviar Inauguration

Caviar Inauguration

Caviar

By the way, did you know that Vladimir Putin himself doesn't own a smartphone? 

 

