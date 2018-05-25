Which are the busiest airports in Russia and former Soviet republics? (MAP)

A greater number of people are venturing over to Russia each year, so airports in the country are getting more and more action. Here’s a handy map so you can compare the busiest in Russia and its neighboring nations.

In 2017 more than 400,000 people (including transit passengers) channeled through 74 airports in former USSR countries. Forty-seven of these airports are in Russia. Vsevolod Bashirov, a Russian blogger, posted these stats on his LiveJournal page after collecting information from official sites, including Wikipedia. Have a look at the map to find out which airports in the former Soviet Union witnessed the greatest passenger flows.

Drawing by Natalya Nosova

For those of you who prefer tables to maps here’s one:

Airport rating by passenger flow in 2017

№ City (Airport) International code Country Airport Passenger Flow % 1 Moscow (Sheremetyevo) SVO Russia 39.6 mln 17,8 2 Moscow (Domodedovo) DME Russia 30.6 mln 7,5 3 Moscow (Vnukovo) VKO Russia 18.2 mln 29,9 4 Saint Petersburg LED Russia 16.1 mln 21,8 5 Kiev (Borispol) KBP Ukraine 10.5 mln 22,1 6 Riga RIX Latvia 6 mln 12,9 7 Sochi AER Russia 5.6 mln 8,1 8 Almaty ALA Kazakhstan 5.6 mln 15,6 9 Yekaterinburg SVX Russia 5.4 mln 25,7 10 Simferopol SIP Russia 5.1 mln -1,4 11 Novosibirsk OVB Russia 5 mln 22,2 12 Astana TSE Kazakhstan 4,2 mln 24,8 13 Minsk MSQ Belarus 4.1 mln 20 14 Baku GYD Azerbaijan 4 mln 24,5 15 Vilnius VNO Lithuania 3.7 mln -1,4 16 Krasnodar KRR Russia 3.4 mln 16,5 17 Tbilisi TBS Georgia 3.1 mln 40,5 18 Tashkent TAS Uzbekistan ~3 mln n/a 19 Ufa UFA Russia 2.8 mln 21,4 20 Rostov-on-Don ROV Russia 2.7 mln 32 21 Samara KUF Russia 2.6 mln 26,7 22 Tallinn TLL Estonia 2.6 mln 12 23 Kazan KZN Russia 2.6 mln 37 24 Yerevan EVN Armenia 2.4 mln 16,3 25 Kishinev KIV Moldova 2.4 mln 9,9 26 Krasnoyarsk KJA Russia 2.2 mln 26 27 Bishkek FRU Kyrgyzstan 2.2 mln 18 28 Mineralnye Vody MRV Russia 2.1 mln 26,5 29 Vladivostok VVO Russia 2.1 mln 17,7 30 Khabarovsk KHV Russia 2 mln 9,7 31 Irkutsk IKT Russia 2 mln 17,7 32 Kyiv (Zhuliany) IEV Ukraine 1.8 mln 64,2 33 Tumen TJM Russia 1.8 mln 19,7 34 Kaliningrad KGD Russia 1.7 mln 13,8 35 Surgut SGC Russia 1.7 mln 15,7 36 Ashgabat ASB Turkmenia ~1.5 mln n/a 37 Chelyabinsk CEK Russia 1.5 mln 23,8 38 Osh OSS Kyrgyzstan 1.4 mln 38,1 39 Anapa AAQ Russia 1.3 mln -3,9 40 Perm PEE Russia 1.3 mln 19,3 41 Dushanbe DYU Tajikistan 1.3 mln 12,7 42 Odessa ODS Ukraine 1.2 mln 18,3 43 Kaunas KUN Lithuania 1.1 mln 60,2 44 Lvov LWO Ukraine 1 mln 46,3 45 Aktau SCO Kazakhstan 1 mln 23,3 46 Makhachkala MCX Russia 1 mln 22,8 47 Volgograd VOG Russia 1 mln 24,9 48 Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk UUS Russia 985,215 4,5 49 Nizhny Novgorod GOJ Russia 966,649 24 50 Omsk OMS Russia 963,606 16 51 Novy Urengoy NUX Russia 939,625 4,5 52 Yakutsk YKS Russia 907,892 3,5 53 Arkhangelsk ARH Russia 892,705 21,6 54 Murmansk MMK Russia 845,928 10,8 55 Shymkent CIT Kazakhstan 811,100 30,5 56 Kharkov HRK Ukraine 806,200 35 57 Atyrau GUW Kazakhstan 754,100 20,7 58 Orenburg REN Russia 744,303 52,8 59 Nizhnevartovsk NJC Russia 680,577 7,7 60 Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky PKC Russia 659,154 6,6 61 Tomsk TOF Russia 631,524 14,1 62 Voronezh VOZ Russia 606,796 39,7 63 Khudzhand LBD Tajikistan ~600,000 n/a 64 Nizhnekamsk NBC Russia 587,775 54,3 65 Astrakhan ASF Russia 582,301 9,9 66 Barnaul BAX Russia 521,600 34,8 67 Syktyvkar SCW Russia 518,401 14,9 68 Batumi BUS Georgia 495,668 58,7 69 Saratov RTW Russia 481,503 11,1 70 Belgorod EGO Russia 468,787 35,3 71 Norilsk NSK Russia 461,922 -10,4 72 Moscow (Zhukovsky) ZIA Russia 425,500 869,7 73 Blagoveshchensk BQS Russia 406,192 25,4 74 Kutaisi KUT Georgia 405,173 49,3

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.