Which are the busiest airports in Russia and former Soviet republics? (MAP)

In 2017 more than 400,000 people (including transit passengers) channeled through 74 airports in former USSR countries. Forty-seven of these airports are in Russia. Vsevolod Bashirov, a Russian blogger, posted these stats on his LiveJournal page after collecting information from official sites, including Wikipedia. Have a look at the map to find out which airports in the former Soviet Union witnessed the greatest passenger flows.
Drawing by Natalya Nosova
For those of you who prefer tables to maps here’s one:
Airport rating by passenger flow in 2017
№
City (Airport)
International code
Country
Airport Passenger Flow
%
1
Moscow (Sheremetyevo)
SVO
Russia
39.6 mln
17,8
2
Moscow (Domodedovo)
DME
Russia
30.6 mln
7,5
3
Moscow (Vnukovo)
VKO
Russia
18.2 mln
29,9
4
Saint Petersburg
LED
Russia
16.1 mln
21,8
5
Kiev (Borispol)
KBP
Ukraine
10.5 mln
22,1
6
Riga
RIX
Latvia
6 mln
12,9
7
Sochi
AER
Russia
5.6 mln
8,1
8
Almaty
ALA
Kazakhstan
5.6 mln
15,6
9
Yekaterinburg
SVX
Russia
5.4 mln
25,7
10
Simferopol
SIP
Russia
5.1 mln
-1,4
11
Novosibirsk
OVB
Russia
5 mln
22,2
12
Astana
TSE
Kazakhstan
4,2 mln
24,8
13
Minsk
MSQ
Belarus
4.1 mln
20
14
Baku
GYD
Azerbaijan
4 mln
24,5
15
Vilnius
VNO
Lithuania
3.7 mln
-1,4
16
Krasnodar
KRR
Russia
3.4 mln
16,5
17
Tbilisi
TBS
Georgia
3.1 mln
40,5
18
Tashkent
TAS
Uzbekistan
~3 mln
n/a
19
Ufa
UFA
Russia
2.8 mln
21,4
20
Rostov-on-Don
ROV
Russia
2.7 mln
32
21
Samara
KUF
Russia
2.6 mln
26,7
22
Tallinn
TLL
Estonia
2.6 mln
12
23
Kazan
KZN
Russia
2.6 mln
37
24
Yerevan
EVN
Armenia
2.4 mln
16,3
25
Kishinev
KIV
Moldova
2.4 mln
9,9
26
Krasnoyarsk
KJA
Russia
2.2 mln
26
27
Bishkek
FRU
Kyrgyzstan
2.2 mln
18
28
Mineralnye Vody
MRV
Russia
2.1 mln
26,5
29
Vladivostok
VVO
Russia
2.1 mln
17,7
30
Khabarovsk
KHV
Russia
2 mln
9,7
31
Irkutsk
IKT
Russia
2 mln
17,7
32
Kyiv (Zhuliany)
IEV
Ukraine
1.8 mln
64,2
33
Tumen
TJM
Russia
1.8 mln
19,7
34
Kaliningrad
KGD
Russia
1.7 mln
13,8
35
Surgut
SGC
Russia
1.7 mln
15,7
36
Ashgabat
ASB
Turkmenia
~1.5 mln
n/a
37
Chelyabinsk
CEK
Russia
1.5 mln
23,8
38
Osh
OSS
Kyrgyzstan
1.4 mln
38,1
39
Anapa
AAQ
Russia
1.3 mln
-3,9
40
Perm
PEE
Russia
1.3 mln
19,3
41
Dushanbe
DYU
Tajikistan
1.3 mln
12,7
42
Odessa
ODS
Ukraine
1.2 mln
18,3
43
Kaunas
KUN
Lithuania
1.1 mln
60,2
44
Lvov
LWO
Ukraine
1 mln
46,3
45
Aktau
SCO
Kazakhstan
1 mln
23,3
46
Makhachkala
MCX
Russia
1 mln
22,8
47
Volgograd
VOG
Russia
1 mln
24,9
48
Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk
UUS
Russia
985,215
4,5
49
Nizhny Novgorod
GOJ
Russia
966,649
24
50
Omsk
OMS
Russia
963,606
16
51
Novy Urengoy
NUX
Russia
939,625
4,5
52
Yakutsk
YKS
Russia
907,892
3,5
53
Arkhangelsk
ARH
Russia
892,705
21,6
54
Murmansk
MMK
Russia
845,928
10,8
55
Shymkent
CIT
Kazakhstan
811,100
30,5
56
Kharkov
HRK
Ukraine
806,200
35
57
Atyrau
GUW
Kazakhstan
754,100
20,7
58
Orenburg
REN
Russia
744,303
52,8
59
Nizhnevartovsk
NJC
Russia
680,577
7,7
60
Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
PKC
Russia
659,154
6,6
61
Tomsk
TOF
Russia
631,524
14,1
62
Voronezh
VOZ
Russia
606,796
39,7
63
Khudzhand
LBD
Tajikistan
~600,000
n/a
64
Nizhnekamsk
NBC
Russia
587,775
54,3
65
Astrakhan
ASF
Russia
582,301
9,9
66
Barnaul
BAX
Russia
521,600
34,8
67
Syktyvkar
SCW
Russia
518,401
14,9
68
Batumi
BUS
Georgia
495,668
58,7
69
Saratov
RTW
Russia
481,503
11,1
70
Belgorod
EGO
Russia
468,787
35,3
71
Norilsk
NSK
Russia
461,922
-10,4
72
Moscow (Zhukovsky)
ZIA
Russia
425,500
869,7
73
Blagoveshchensk
BQS
Russia
406,192
25,4
74
Kutaisi
KUT
Georgia
405,173
49,3
