Which are the busiest airports in Russia and former Soviet republics? (MAP)

Yulia Shamporova
A greater number of people are venturing over to Russia each year, so airports in the country are getting more and more action. Here’s a handy map so you can compare the busiest in Russia and its neighboring nations.

In 2017 more than 400,000 people (including transit passengers) channeled through 74 airports in former USSR countries. Forty-seven of these airports are in Russia. Vsevolod Bashirov, a Russian blogger, posted these stats on his LiveJournal page after collecting information from official sites, including Wikipedia. Have a look at the map to find out which airports in the former Soviet Union witnessed the greatest passenger flows. 

Drawing by Natalya Nosova

For those of you who prefer tables to maps here’s one:

Airport rating by passenger flow in 2017 

City (Airport)

International code

Country

Airport Passenger Flow

%

1

Moscow (Sheremetyevo)

SVO

Russia

39.6 mln

17,8

2

Moscow (Domodedovo)

DME

Russia

30.6 mln

7,5

3

Moscow (Vnukovo)

VKO

Russia

18.2 mln

29,9

4

Saint Petersburg

LED

Russia

16.1 mln

21,8

5

Kiev (Borispol)

KBP

Ukraine

10.5 mln

22,1

6

Riga

RIX

Latvia

6 mln

12,9

7

Sochi

AER

Russia

5.6 mln

8,1

8

Almaty

ALA

Kazakhstan

5.6 mln

15,6

9

Yekaterinburg

SVX

Russia

5.4 mln

25,7

10

Simferopol

SIP

Russia

5.1 mln

-1,4

11

Novosibirsk

OVB

Russia

5 mln

22,2

12

Astana

TSE

Kazakhstan

4,2 mln

24,8

13

Minsk

MSQ

Belarus

4.1 mln

20

14

Baku

GYD

Azerbaijan

4 mln

24,5

15

Vilnius

VNO

Lithuania

3.7 mln

-1,4

16

Krasnodar

KRR

Russia

3.4 mln

16,5

17

Tbilisi

TBS

Georgia

3.1 mln

40,5

18

Tashkent

TAS

Uzbekistan

~3 mln

n/a

19

Ufa

UFA

Russia

2.8 mln

21,4

20

Rostov-on-Don

ROV

Russia

2.7 mln

32

21

Samara

KUF

Russia

2.6 mln

26,7

22

Tallinn

TLL

Estonia

2.6 mln

12

23

Kazan

KZN

Russia

2.6 mln

37

24

Yerevan

EVN

Armenia

2.4 mln

16,3

25

Kishinev

KIV

Moldova

2.4 mln

9,9

26

Krasnoyarsk

KJA

Russia

2.2 mln

26

27

Bishkek

FRU

Kyrgyzstan

2.2 mln

18

28

Mineralnye Vody

MRV

Russia

2.1 mln

26,5

29

Vladivostok

VVO

Russia

2.1 mln

17,7

30

Khabarovsk

KHV

Russia

2 mln

9,7

31

Irkutsk

IKT

Russia

2 mln

17,7

32

Kyiv (Zhuliany)

IEV

Ukraine

1.8 mln

64,2

33

Tumen

TJM

Russia

1.8 mln

19,7

34

Kaliningrad

KGD

Russia

1.7 mln

13,8

35

Surgut

SGC

Russia

1.7 mln

15,7

36

Ashgabat

ASB

Turkmenia

~1.5 mln

n/a

37

Chelyabinsk

CEK

Russia

1.5 mln

23,8

38

Osh

OSS

Kyrgyzstan

1.4 mln

38,1

39

Anapa

AAQ

Russia

1.3 mln

-3,9

40

Perm

PEE

Russia

1.3 mln

19,3

41

Dushanbe

DYU

Tajikistan

1.3 mln

12,7

42

Odessa

ODS

Ukraine

1.2 mln

18,3

43

Kaunas

KUN

Lithuania

1.1 mln

60,2

44

Lvov

LWO

Ukraine

1 mln

46,3

45

Aktau

SCO

Kazakhstan

1 mln

23,3

46

Makhachkala

MCX

Russia

1 mln

22,8

47

Volgograd

VOG

Russia

1 mln

24,9

48

Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk

UUS

Russia

985,215

4,5

49

Nizhny Novgorod

GOJ

Russia

966,649

24

50

Omsk

OMS

Russia

963,606

16

51

Novy Urengoy

NUX

Russia

939,625

4,5

52

Yakutsk

YKS

Russia

907,892

3,5

53

Arkhangelsk

ARH

Russia

892,705

21,6

54

Murmansk

MMK

Russia

845,928

10,8

55

Shymkent

CIT

Kazakhstan

811,100

30,5

56

Kharkov

HRK

Ukraine

806,200

35

57

Atyrau

GUW

Kazakhstan

754,100

20,7

58

Orenburg

REN

Russia

744,303

52,8

59

Nizhnevartovsk

NJC

Russia

680,577

7,7

60

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

PKC

Russia

659,154

6,6

61

Tomsk

TOF

Russia

631,524

14,1

62

Voronezh

VOZ

Russia

606,796

39,7

63

Khudzhand

LBD

Tajikistan

~600,000

n/a

64

Nizhnekamsk

NBC

Russia

587,775

54,3

65

Astrakhan

ASF

Russia

582,301

9,9

66

Barnaul

BAX

Russia

521,600

34,8

67

Syktyvkar

SCW

Russia

518,401

14,9

68

Batumi

BUS

Georgia

495,668

58,7

69

Saratov

RTW

Russia

481,503

11,1

70

Belgorod

EGO

Russia

468,787

35,3

71

Norilsk

NSK

Russia

461,922

-10,4

72

Moscow (Zhukovsky)

ZIA

Russia

425,500

869,7

73

Blagoveshchensk

BQS

Russia

406,192

25,4

74

Kutaisi

KUT

Georgia

405,173

49,3

