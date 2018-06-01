15 of Russia's cutest baby beasts - before they turn savage!

Vet Vasilina Tataurova feeding a two-month old Siberian tiger cub, Sherkhan, in her house in the village of Shkotovo. The cub was born in September 2016 to Siberian tigers Amur and Ussuri in the Primorye Safari Park.Yuri Smityuk/TASS
These forest animals may seem harmless at the first glance but don’t get too close. Martens will attack to defend their territory and babies, revealing sharp fangs and claws that can do some serious damage. The beast can also carry rabies.
This white furry predator lives in Northern Russia. Its coat helps it withstand the extreme cold of the tundra. In this weather many of us won’t venture outside but the Arctic fox doesn’t care. it’s only white in the winter: In summer, when it does not need its snow camouflage, the fox becomes brownish.
Actually, the most famous Russian animal is quite calm, but after winter hibernation, when looking for food, bears can be very aggressive. Don't wander too deep into the forest.
Polar bears have attacked humans in the past and because their hunting grounds are shrinking due to rising temperatures, they are forced to look further afield for food, bringing them closer to settlements and people. They are common in the north of Chukotka, Barents Islands, and Kara Sea.
This big wildcat is very rare; there are only several dozen of them in the wild. Leopards don’t hunt humans, humans hunt them. Illegal poaching is why there are so few.
The lynx is not afraid of the cold and live happily in eastern Siberian forests hunting at night. They don’t attack humans, but we don’t advise trying to find one.
Hawks are also common in Russian forests. Among them are many birds listed in the Red Book of Russia.
This is one of the largest owls. It lives on rocky, forested slopes, so you won’t find it in the tundra. It hunts small rodents and is indifferent to humans and often settles near farms.
Elks are very cute and curious animals and people often meet them in forests and on the road. However, it is better not to get too close, especially during the rutting season: The males become extremely aggressive while looking for love.
