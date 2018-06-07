Billionaire’s wife to represent Russia at Mrs World contest

On June 2 in the Russian city of Krasnodar, hopeful wives strutted their stuff while competing in the finals of Mrs World Russia - a beauty contest for married women. They were vying to represent their country on the big stage: Mrs World.
The judges eventually awarded 26-year-old Ksenia Tsaritsina from the city of Ulyanovsk first place. She’s married to billionaire Alexei Shapovalov from Samara.
"My friends, I still can’t believe that this has happened to me. I dreamt of going to the Mrs World contest and my dream has come true," Ksenia said.
She met her husband, who owns a construction company, in 2011 and a year later they moved to Dubai. They married in 2017 in a lavish ceremony. They have a son and daughter.
