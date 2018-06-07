Billionaire’s wife to represent Russia at Mrs World contest

On June 2 in the Russian city of Krasnodar, hopeful wives strutted their stuff while competing in the finals of Mrs World Russia - a beauty contest for married women. They were vying to represent their country on the big stage: Mrs World.

The judges eventually awarded 26-year-old Ksenia Tsaritsina from the city of Ulyanovsk first place. She’s married to billionaire Alexei Shapovalov from Samara.

🐰❤️#mrsworldrussia Публикация от Ksenia Tsaritsina (@ksenia_tsaritsina) 24 Май 2018 в 3:58 PDT

"My friends, I still can’t believe that this has happened to me. I dreamt of going to the Mrs World contest and my dream has come true," Ksenia said.

Merry Chrismas!❤️ Публикация от Ksenia Tsaritsina (@ksenia_tsaritsina) 25 Дек 2017 в 7:24 PST

She met her husband, who owns a construction company, in 2011 and a year later they moved to Dubai. They married in 2017 in a lavish ceremony. They have a son and daughter.

День 4 🇷🇺 @mrs_world_russia Публикация от Ksenia Tsaritsina (@ksenia_tsaritsina) 31 Май 2018 в 4:03 PDT

👰🏻 Публикация от Ksenia Tsaritsina (@ksenia_tsaritsina) 15 Окт 2017 в 8:34 PDT

🔞 Публикация от Ksenia Tsaritsina (@ksenia_tsaritsina) 7 Окт 2017 в 1:00 PDT

❤ Публикация от Ksenia Tsaritsina (@ksenia_tsaritsina) 21 Май 2017 в 2:03 PDT

✌🏼 Публикация от Ksenia Tsaritsina (@ksenia_tsaritsina) 1 Фев 2017 в 8:53 PST

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.