5 hilarious stories by Russia’s version of The Onion fake news website

All of the following stories were produced by Panorama, Russia’s version of The Onion, the American news satire website. Panorama has only been around for about six months but it’s already managed to fool the country’s media outlets with ironic stories.
“Our aim is to show people that they are too gullible, even serious media don’t check their sources and publish news that has not been checked, without any information about their sources,” the author of the website, Grigory Kasatkin, told TV Rain.
Unidentified fraudsters conned foreigners into paying for excursions to a fake mausoleum in a private apartment in the Moscow district of Chertanovo. One of the opportunists was scouting potential clients at airports in the Russian capital while the other pretended to be the dead Lenin.
One duped German tourist who chanced upon Lenin’s real resting place in Red Square informed the authorities that he had been conned, and the former theatre school students were caught red-handed.
This ridiculous and false story was pounded upon by Russian media…
On July 12 one national news website reported that a group of tourists was lost in the “Susanin Path" park-preserve, which is part of the Kostroma Reserve-Museum.
The travelers allegedly came from Poland to learn about the history of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, and the search for the tourists started on July 7. The foreigners had a GPS navigator but they weren’t able to navigate a route following in the footsteps of
Needless to say, the story turned out to be fake news peddled by Panorama.
