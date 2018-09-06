He shoots, he scores! Durex teams up with Kontinental Hockey League to raise sexual health awareness

The international Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) headquartered in Moscow got a new partner this summer - Durex, the condom producer.

They’ve launched a joint social project to increase public awareness and responsibility about sexual health and, as a result, Durex logos can now be spotted in icy hockey stadiums throughout Russia.

And they couldn’t have been better placed! Just have a look at it from the top-down perspective:

Now you see it, too. Whatever fun we can make of it, the whole project is no laughing matter.

“Hockey is a much loved sport in Russia, with a rich history that we are all proud of. That’s why we believe that cooperating with the KHL and the launch of our social program will help to raise public awareness in sexual health issues to a new level,” Igor Radakovic, general manager of Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (that owns Durex) in Russia, said back in June.

“I am confident that the joint Durex KHL project will make a positive contribution to increasing the social responsibility of the population,” KHL President Dmitry Chernyshenko agreed.

The KHL is an international tournament comprising 27 clubs from Russia, Belarus, China, Finland, Kazakhstan, Latvia and Slovakia. The new season started on Sept. 1.

