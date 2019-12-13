These memes made Russians LOL in 2019

Если любви нет, то что это?? Суровые Ромео и Джульетта России pic.twitter.com/YbkmHmZXII— Бомжéлика (@devochkapizdts) 19 февраля 2019 г.
20 февраля 2019 г.
This year, love broke yet another border: a young man working for a food delivery company fell for a young woman working for a competing delivery company.
When the photo of the modern Russian “Romeo and Juliet” became viral, the competing firms awarded the lovebirds with a trip to Paris, a visit to Disneyland, and a dinner at a Michelin restaurant. Love conquers all!
Russians jumped right at the viral international challenge. The savvy participants included a police department, firefighters, as well as sports teams.
максим: знаешь ли ты, вдоль ночных дорог шла босиком не жалея ног, сердце его теперь в твоих руках, не пОТЕРЯЙ ЕГО И НЕ СЛОМААААЙ— нαйлушα`🇩🇪 (@holylewy) 17 мая 2019 г.
двенадцатилетняя я:#Евровидение#Eurovisionpic.twitter.com/5ygyn4iyBf
Лазарев на #Eurovision выглядит замечательно pic.twitter.com/gg32ddPR2c— cøward пaучок ⎊ (@orsidey) 16 мая 2019 г.
16 мая 2019 г.
Feeling sad? You’re 100% not as sad as Russian singer Sergey Lazarev, who took “sad” to a whole different level with his show at the Eurovision singing contest this year.
when i rt myself pic.twitter.com/qbKVqlHjW1— Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) 3 ноября 2019 г.
Сенсация, Тарантино присматривает себе квартиру в Челябинске! pic.twitter.com/XWzKvili2V— А Вы бывали на Таити? (@S_P_Mak) 13 августа 2019 г.
Тарантино на этой фотке выглядит так, будто это твой дядя Юра из Салехарда, которого привезли в гости в Москву и повели Кремль смотреть pic.twitter.com/WAx7hnBpiN— Тернавский (@ternawski_) 6 августа 2019 г.
No, this is not your dedushka, that’s Quentin in Russia. Sure, he looks like a bum who stumbled upon the Kremlin by accident. But who cares, these photoshopped images of him in a shabby Russian apartment in Chelyabinsk are priceless!
26 июля 2019 г.
Russians weren’t alien to the raid (no pun intended). They had dreamed, anticipated, prepared…
They say fat cats live the high life. See this fat cat flying business? Even he travels in more style than you do and scoffs at company rules that dictate it flies in the cargo hold. Click here for the full crazy story of how it got on board - and gaining the love of a nation!
10 декабря 2019 г.
Я * налегаю на чипсеки и сухареки*— Диб) (@DibHumor) 8 октября 2019 г.
Мой желудок: pic.twitter.com/5cLShtV4Ne
ЛИМАНАДЕК pic.twitter.com/g6ZS4cH0JL— 𝐣𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 dropped out!! (@octopusonaplate) 19 октября 2019 г.
These weird and creepy Gremlin-like creatures flooded the internet in Russia, mocking Russians who can’t resist junk food on sale. Potato chips, chocolate, beer, chewing gum – Russians just can’t resist. Many sincerely relate to these memes, sadly...
In July 2019, thousands of bottle cap challenge videos flooded the internet. Naturally, Russians readily rode the wave in their own weird way.
10 декабря 2019 г.
10 декабря 2019 г.
10 декабря 2019 г.
Gay mode for your phone or a gopnik mode? You choose, as VK, the Russian social media website, gave users some options. Actually, it only offered a dark mode, but of course users took it to the next level with photoshop.
IS IT REALLY SO DIFFICULT TO SHARE THIS ARTICLE?! WILL YOUR HANDS FALL OFF IF YOU SHARE IT???? WILL THE WORLD END???? NO, CHRIST, NO, IT WON’T!!!! THEN WHY?! WHY DON’T YOU SHARE IT ALREADY?????!!!!!!!!
Use this Russian meme to express frustration with anything that has been bothering you for a long time. Just remember to turn CAPSLOCK on.
