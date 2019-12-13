These memes made Russians LOL in 2019

Fat cat on a plane, raid on Area 51, Instagram challenges, and the Eurovision contest all became memes Russians shared with the rest of the world in 2019. Enjoy!

The romance between Delivery Club & Yandex.Eda

Если любви нет, то что это?? Суровые Ромео и Джульетта России pic.twitter.com/YbkmHmZXII — Бомжéлика (@devochkapizdts) 19 февраля 2019 г.

This year, love broke yet another border: a young man working for a food delivery company fell for a young woman working for a competing delivery company.

When the photo of the modern Russian “Romeo and Juliet” became viral, the competing firms awarded the lovebirds with a trip to Paris, a visit to Disneyland, and a dinner at a Michelin restaurant. Love conquers all!

Tetris Challenge

Russians jumped right at the viral international challenge. The savvy participants included a police department, firefighters, as well as sports teams.

Sergey Lazarev at Eurovision

максим: знаешь ли ты, вдоль ночных дорог шла босиком не жалея ног, сердце его теперь в твоих руках, не пОТЕРЯЙ ЕГО И НЕ СЛОМААААЙ



двенадцатилетняя я:#Евровидение#Eurovisionpic.twitter.com/5ygyn4iyBf — нαйлушα`🇩🇪 (@holylewy) 17 мая 2019 г.

Feeling sad? You’re 100% not as sad as Russian singer Sergey Lazarev, who took “sad” to a whole different level with his show at the Eurovision singing contest this year.

Tarantino in Russia

when i rt myself pic.twitter.com/qbKVqlHjW1 — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) 3 ноября 2019 г.

Сенсация, Тарантино присматривает себе квартиру в Челябинске! pic.twitter.com/XWzKvili2V — А Вы бывали на Таити? (@S_P_Mak) 13 августа 2019 г.

Тарантино на этой фотке выглядит так, будто это твой дядя Юра из Салехарда, которого привезли в гости в Москву и повели Кремль смотреть pic.twitter.com/WAx7hnBpiN — Тернавский (@ternawski_) 6 августа 2019 г.

No, this is not your dedushka, that’s Quentin in Russia. Sure, he looks like a bum who stumbled upon the Kremlin by accident. But who cares, these photoshopped images of him in a shabby Russian apartment in Chelyabinsk are priceless!

Area 51 Raid

OhTheWit/Reddit.com OhTheWit/Reddit.com

Russians weren’t alien to the raid (no pun intended). They had dreamed, anticipated, prepared…

Fat Cat vs. Aeroflot

Mikhail Galin Mikhail Galin

They say fat cats live the high life. See this fat cat flying business? Even he travels in more style than you do and scoffs at company rules that dictate it flies in the cargo hold. Click here for the full crazy story of how it got on board - and gaining the love of a nation!

Potato chips

Я * налегаю на чипсеки и сухареки*

Мой желудок: pic.twitter.com/5cLShtV4Ne — Диб) (@DibHumor) 8 октября 2019 г.

These weird and creepy Gremlin-like creatures flooded the internet in Russia, mocking Russians who can’t resist junk food on sale. Potato chips, chocolate, beer, chewing gum – Russians just can’t resist. Many sincerely relate to these memes, sadly...

Bottle Cap Challenge

In July 2019, thousands of bottle cap challenge videos flooded the internet. Naturally, Russians readily rode the wave in their own weird way.

VK Dark Mode

Gay mode for your phone or a gopnik mode? You choose, as VK, the Russian social media website, gave users some options. Actually, it only offered a dark mode, but of course users took it to the next level with photoshop.

IS IT REALLY SO DIFFICULT?!

Sam Mendes/DreamWorks Pictures,2008 Sam Mendes/DreamWorks Pictures,2008

IS IT REALLY SO DIFFICULT TO SHARE THIS ARTICLE?! WILL YOUR HANDS FALL OFF IF YOU SHARE IT???? WILL THE WORLD END???? NO, CHRIST, NO, IT WON’T!!!! THEN WHY?! WHY DON’T YOU SHARE IT ALREADY?????!!!!!!!!

Use this Russian meme to express frustration with anything that has been bothering you for a long time. Just remember to turn CAPSLOCK on.

Click here for 3 reasons you’re not funny in Russia.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.