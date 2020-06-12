7 BEST Russian meme pages on the internet!

We’ve gathered the creme de la “meme” of social media pages dedicated to Slavic memes: from wise grandmas to Adidas-wearing gopniks, dancing soldiers and all manner of unclassifiable Slavic absurdity - we’ve got ‘em all here. Fasten your seatbelts!

1. Babushka

“When aliens land in Russia and babushka makes them eat first, then talk” — a typical meme for this page, with the photo depicting a man in alien drag eating borsch. Even the name of the page elicits a nostalgic feeling: “cozy” Khruschev-era apartments, walks of shame brought on by judgmental Russian grandmas, weird Slavic culinary concoctions, ‘gopniks’ (Russian chavs) in ‘Abibas’ garb… Slavic culture in all its beauty.

Not a lot of politics here, but a healthy dose of exotic Russian life: an excavator turned into a stove, a headlight fashioned into a dinner plate, a table that was once a car hood and other curiosities.

Warm, vintage babushka food is always a welcome feature.

Just this!

2. True squatting union

The page is devoted to every Russian gopnik’s favorite pastime - squatting like a pro under any circumstances. The variety of the traditional bent-knee pose here is staggering and shows its universal applicability: at weddings, in stores, on the hood of your car - basically, anywhere.

The ‘kortanas’, as they are referred to here, join a long list of other traditional meme topics, including Putin, Soviet nostalgia, the perils of heavy drinking at dinner parties and, of course - more gopniks, completing the Slavic meme sandwich.

Here's data from the latest True Squatting Union population census.

3. Squatting Slavs In Tracksuits

Another wonderful ode to gopniks and the simpler joys of Russian life. Every three consecutive stripes are an Adidas logo, nails are varnished with cigarette ash and some of the crazier folk are seen squatting atop motorcycles (do not try this at home!).

4. Just your everyday occurrence in Russia



This… is… Russia! (Well, wild Russia, to be precise). The authors amass funny photos and videos about “the country that can only be understood with the heart - not the brain”. Here, you’ll see vodka used as disinfectant, infants being walked on leashes like dogs, people fixing video equipment with the aid of Kalashnikov rifles and more.

The coronavirus was never going to be an obstacle!

A simple manual

5. Russian Memes United



This Twitter account is the most thorough of the bunch. Led by a Russian residing in the U.S., it helps bring Russian culture (well, part of it), daily life and language to the people of the world. Even a modest sample of stuff on offer here shows the author’s deep understanding of “the Russian soul” - always great memes and top-notch translation!

The admin shows a great taste for irony and self-irony alike, as he really does try to select the best material - be it jokes about death, awkward relationships or the absurd depths of Russian self-reflexivity.

How do you introduce yourself



When people get to know you better: pic.twitter.com/AUg0vh0bGY — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) May 22, 2020

Russia Beyond actually did a story on him and his work a couple of years back.

neighbors



other countries



in Russia pic.twitter.com/c3q0NXkIAP — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) May 21, 2020

What some may find pleasantly surprising is that there are precious few “bears with balalaikas” here. And no “old classics” you might see on other pages.

Russia before 1917



Russia after 1917 pic.twitter.com/vyzVROyNAV — Russian Memes United (@RussianMemesLtd) May 27, 2020

6. Look at this Russian

This is the perfect Instagram account to inject some much-needed harsh Russian realities into your otherwise jolly newsfeed. There are no happy faces here, no “haute cuisine” or motivational messages - just sheer insanity of the traditional Meanwhile in Russia flavor.

Here’s a guy stealing a Christmas tree from Father Frost and Frost Maiden (‘Snegurochka’), doing a promotion in front of a mall… on stilts. And it’s not like they’re about to take the theft sitting down!

From funny dash cam recordings to crazy 90s TV ads to punch-drunk home videos and all sorts of curious bits from Russian cinema - this place has it all. Some posts do carry an ‘18+’ age restriction. So, exercise caution when your kids are around.

How to use sneakers when you are in Russia.

We are all in this together.

7. Soviet soldiers dancing

No gopniks or babushkas or Putin jokes here. Because they don’t know how to dance! The anonymous digital guru behind this account is all about old videos with dancing Red Army soldiers set to popular modern music. It’s a bit like the “bad lip reading” format, but with dancing. More on that page here!

kiss you - one direction pic.twitter.com/wkawq1ZPJc — soviet soldiers dancing (@communistbops) April 23, 2020

And whoever said that Russia was homophobic?

