10 most POPULAR Russia Beyond articles of 2023

Russian movies, the Romanovs and the last tsar’s family, along with stories about beautiful women – these were some of the obvious topics that captured readers’ attention. But there were also some unexpected, intriguing articles that went viral. Enjoy!

The last Russian tsar had five children. Unfortunately, all of them were assassinated, along with their father and mother, in July 1918 and, later, canonized by the Russian Orthodox Church. Who were they in their short lives? What were their personalities, appearances and interests? Discover this and more in our extensive feature.

From Vladimir the Great to Grigory Perelman, these Russians helped shape history!

One hundred and twenty years ago, the last Russian tsar hosted the most extravagant and eccentric costume ball in the history of the empire. It was also the last. All the tsarist family’s guests and noble people were dressed in 17th century Russian costumes. Now, a Russian photographer and artist has colorized those revealing archival black-and-white photos.

Christianity has significantly influenced Russian first names. We took a closer look at the Russian equivalents of popular names for men.

In Summer 2023, Russia began issuing electronic visas that allow you to complete the entire process online with minimal documentation. This news excited our readers considerably. If you are among them, here’s our step-by-step guide for applying.

This year marked the 105th anniversary of the tragic murder: Tsar Nicholas II and his family were massacred on July 17, 1918, in Yekaterinburg. There was no formal trial and the Bolsheviks attempted to cover up their gruesome crime. We compiled the 10 most important facts one should know about the murder of the Russian royal family.

Anna’s first job was as a factory worker, with her modeling career blossoming unexpectedly from a desire to change her online profile picture. Delve into the unusual life of the young woman who represented Russia in the beauty pageant in New Orleans in 2023. Also, check out a complete list of ‘Miss Universe’ contestants from Russia, starting from 1994.

Visiting Russia as a tourist in 2023 was absolutely possible, but it may have presented a few extra challenges worth considering beforehand. Here’s what to look out for (even in 2024!) if you’re planning your dream trip, including visa requirements, logistics and other practical questions. We are pleased that many of our readers are interested in traveling to Russia!

Here is our recent list of sources for contemporary and classic Russian and Soviet movies, available with English subtitles and more. It’s an extensive list!

Surprisingly, Jason Statham leads our listicle. You might wonder how he’s related to Russia. He’s not, but the Hollywood actor has become super famous on the Russian internet and a hero of multiple memes because of his QUOTES – although he claims never to have said them! You be the judge!

