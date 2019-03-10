17 fascinating UNESCO World Heritage sites located in Russia

There are much more of them – we present the cultural heritage sites, from Red Square in Moscow to Chersonesus in the Crimea

1. The historic center of Saint Petersburg and related monuments

The historic center of Saint Petersburg's monuments and sites have appeared in a short period of time and are closely interlinked. This was a rare occasion when a vast territory inhabited by millions of people was included in the UNESCO's World Heritage Sites list.

Why unique : one of the largest inhabited UNESCO sites.

2. Kizhi Pogost

Dating from the 17th century, this site includes the 22-dome Transfiguration Church and the 9-dome Intercession Church, built completely out of wood. The pinewood framework doesn’t utilize nails (they were used only for the domes).

Why unique : unrivaled wooden architecture in a distinctly Russian style.

3. Red Square in Moscow

The central place of Russia’s capital in both historical and architectural sense, the Red Square as a heritage site holds the Kremlin, GUM store, Cathedral of St. Basil, Lenin’s Mausoleum, and more fascinating buildings.

Why unique : a former market square, it holds an Orthodox cathedral and a Bolshevik leader’s mausoleum at the same time. Total mix up!

4. Velikiy Novgorod and its monuments

Novgorod was the city where ancient Rus started its history, famous as a trading town and the center of the Novgorod Republic. Now a famous tourist attraction, it offers a great chance to dive into the Medieval Rus.

Why unique : The only major ancient Russian city untouched by the Tatar invasion, it preserved more historic remnants of the past than any other Russian town of the medieval age.

5. Solovetsky Monastery

The Solovetsky monastery is a stone-and-wood textbook for the history of Orthodox Christianity in Russia. One of the most revered covenants, it has been brutally taken by force during the schism of the Russian church in the 17th century. And in the 20th century, it became a prison camp, where many believers and innocent victims of terror have perished.

Why unique: The monastery is also a mighty fortress (in the 17th century it took 8 years for the army to capture it from the Old Believers). Currently, it functions again as a monastery.

6. White-stone monuments of Vladimir and Suzdal

There are 8 ancient impressive white-stone structures around towns of Vladimir and Suzdal, important centers of the Medieval Rus. The Cathedral of the Dormition and the Golden Gate in Vladimir are the pre-Tatar invasion and present a rare insight into Russian architecture of that time.

Why unique: because of the age, architects of these buildings are unknown, but they most likely were Europeans commissioned by Russian princes. Buildings of such status can also be found only in Novgorod and Moscow.

7. Trinity Lavra of St. Sergius

The Trinity Lavra is the largest and most important Russian cloister dating back to the 14th century, a little town in itself. An impressive protective stricture, it has been under sieges numerous times during Russian history.

Why unique: the monastery’s architectural ensemble took four centuries from 15th to 18th to complete – one can study Russian church architecture in just this one monastery.

8. The Church of Ascension in Kolomenskoe

This earliest Russian tent-roofed church in stone is located in Kolomenskoe resort and boasts an unrivaled location that offers a panoramic view over the southern part of Moscow. Fully accessible inside and outside, it’s one of the greatest Russian monuments of the 16th century.

Why unique: it has been built by an Italian architect to commemorate the birth of Ivan IV, known as the Terrible (1529).

9. The Kazan Kremlin

This Kremlin was built at the order of Ivan the Terrible instead of the old fortress of Kazan khanate that was destroyed when Ivan took Kazan in 1552. It contains parts and archaeological zones dating back to 10th century!

Why unique: The Kazan Kremlin was built most likely by Postnik and Barma, creators of the St. Basil Cathedral in Moscow.

10. Ferapontov Monastery

Founded in late 14th century, Ferapontov monastery was the place of exile for highest Orthodox church priests, most notably Patriarch Nikon. Monastery’s buildings are in very good condition, and its neat small territory leaves a perfect impression of how early Russian cloisters looked like.

Why unique: the monastery’s cathedral holds extraordinary murals by Dionysius, Russia’s foremost icon painter of the 15th and 16th centuries.

11. Citadel, Ancient City and Fortress Buildings of Derbent

The town of Derbent, now located in the Dagestan Republic, Russia, used to be an important strategic point on the northern lines of the great Sasanian Empire (3 to 7 centuries). The Derbent fortifications, including a 23 feet-thick wall and a pre-Arab citadel, were used for more than 15 centuries.

Why unique: the Derbent wall is the only intact ancient Persian fortification structure in the world. The Derbent 8-century Juma mosque is the oldest one in Russia.

12. Ensemble of the Novodevichy Convent

Novodevichy convent played a prominent part in Russian history. It was used by women of the Tsar’s family and the aristocracy. Members of the Tsar’s family and entourage were also buried in its cemetery. The convent was almost destroyed by Napoleon in 1812, but miraculously saved.

Why unique: Novodevichy convent is the best example of Russian baroque architecture of the 17th century, and it has not gone destruction or rebuilding.

13. Historical Centre of the City of Yaroslavl

Built at the confluence of Volga and Kotorosl rivers, Yaroslavl has been a major trade town since the 11th century, but industrial growth didn’t touch the historical center. In the late 18th century, it has been replanned according to the whole-Russia town-planning reform ordered by Catherine The Great of Russia, implemented between 1763 and 1830.

Why unique: Centre of Yaroslavl, untouched by Soviet reconstruction, is a fine example of cultural interchange between Russia and Western Europe.

14. Struve Geodetic Arc

The Struve Arc is a giant instrument (chain of triangulation points) stretching from Hammerfest in Norway to the Black Sea, through ten countries (which all contain it as a World Heritage site) and over 2,820 km. The original arc consisted of 258 main triangles with 265 main station points. The listed site includes 34 of the original station points with different markings, i.e. a drilled hole in the rock, iron cross, or built obelisks.

Why unique: The chain was established and used by the German-born Russian scientist Friedrich Georg Wilhelm von Struve in the years 1816 to 1855 to establish the exact size and shape of the Earth.

15. Bolgar Historical and Archaeological Complex

Bolgar, now a city in Tatarstan Republic, Russia, used to be the capital of Volga Bulgaria, an ancient state (7th – 15th centuries) captured by the Tatars, who made Bolgar the capital of the Golden Horde. With its ancient Islamic monuments, Bolgar remains a place of pilgrimage for Tatar Muslims.

Why unique: The historical complex of Bolgar illustrates the exchange of Turkic, Finno-Ugric, and Slavic traditions – all packed in one capital of an ancient empire.

16. Assumption Cathedral and Monastery of Sviyazhsk

Sviyazhsk was created as a fortress to aid the capturing of Kazan by Ivan the Terrible in 1551-1552. So the monastery was built to demonstrate the might and the cultural level of Muscovy state and to create a base for the missionaries beset with the mission to preach Orthodox Christianity to the Tatar people.

Why unique: The Assumption Cathedral comprises traditional Pskov architecture, monumental Moscow art of building, and construction traditions of the Volga region. The Assumption Cathedral frescoes are among the rarest examples of Eastern Orthodox mural paintings.

17. Ancient City of Tauric Chersonese (Crimea)

The town of Chersonese, located in the Republic of Crimea, is an ancient Greek colony founded approximately 2,500 years ago. For 20 centuries, it has been the most important city north of the Black Sea. It contains remains of the forum, ancient chora , a basilica, remains of streets and fortifications.

Why unique: Tauric Chersonese provides outstanding physical testimony to the exchange that took place between the Greek, Roman and Byzantine Empires and the populations north of the Black Sea.

