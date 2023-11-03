What was happening in Russia when…

Queen Victoria Receiving the Sacrament at her Coronation, 28 June 1838 by Charles Robert Leslie / Duel of Pushkin and Georges D'Anthes. By A. Naumov, 1884

We looked at some of the largest events in the history of Europe and America, starting from the second millennium, and wondered what was happening in Russia during those historic moments?

1054

'Yaroslav the Wise and his sons' by V. Nagornov V. Nagornov V. Nagornov

In Europe: The Great Schism – the split of Christianity into Catholic and Orthodox churches – occurs.

In Russia: Yaroslav the Wise (978-1054), son of Vladimir the Great and creator of one of the first sets of laws in Russia (‘Yaroslav's Truth’), dies.

1317

"At the Golden Horde" by Alexey Maksimov Tatarstan History of the State Museum Tatarstan History of the State Museum

In Europe: The Great Famine, a widespread calamity due to crop failure that killed millions.

In Russia: Prince Yuri Danilovich of Moscow marries Konchak, sister of Uzbek, Khan of the Golden Horde, and receives the high Mongol title of "son-in-law of Genghisids".

1492

Landing of Columbus by John Vanderlyn, 1847 U.S. Capitol Rotunda U.S. Capitol Rotunda

In America: Christopher Columbus discovers America.

In Russia: Instead of the March style, which had been used since 988, the September style was introduced – the New Year is celebrated on September 1.

1666

The Trial of Patriarch Nikon, by Sergey Miloradovich State Museum of the History of Religion, St. Petersburg State Museum of the History of Religion, St. Petersburg

In Europe: The Great Fire of London devastates the English capital.

In Russia: The Great Moscow Council condemns Patriarch Nikon.

1789

The Siege of Bastille by Jean-Pierre Houël Bibliothèque nationale de France Bibliothèque nationale de France

In Europe: The Great French Revolution takes place, which brings down the Monarchy and the old regime.

In Russia:Alexander Suvorov brilliantly defeats the Turkish army at the Rymnik River. For this, he receives the title of ‘Count of Rymnik’.

1837

"The Last Minute" by Yuri Neprintsev, 1988 Свердло/Sputnik Свердло/Sputnik

In Europe: Queen Victoria ascends to the throne in England.

In Russia: Great poet Alexander Pushkin is killed in a duel.

1865

Emancipation of the Slaves Photo12/Getty Images Photo12/Getty Images

In North America: Slavery is abolished (in Russia, serfdom was abolished in 1861).

In Russia: ‘Zemstva’, the first official bodies of local self-government in Russia, are introduced.

1891

Russian Empire. Construction of the Trans-Siberian railroad. The exact date of the photo is unknown TASS TASS

In Europe: Electricity lights up the streets of London for the first time.

In Russia: Construction of the Trans-Siberian Railway begins.

1905

The carriage in which Grand Duke Sergei Alexandrovich was in, destroyed by an explosion Public domain Public domain

In Europe: In his apartment in Bern, Switzerland, Albert Einstein writes four papers that revolutionize theoretical physics. The year becomes known as Einstein's ‘annus mirabilis’ (‘miraculous year’).

In Russia: Grand Duke Sergei Alexandrovich, brother of the tsar, is assassinated. The 1905 revolution begins.

