Travel on the Trans-Siberian Railway in 5 minutes instead of 7 days (INFOGRAPHICS)

Many travelers in Russia and abroad dream of going on the Trans-Siberian Railway, the longest in the world. But, not everyone can afford such a long and arduous trip. So we invite you on a shorter, more accessible and interactive journey. And it’s also free.
All aboard!
We start our journey from the Yaroslavsky Train Station in Moscow, which looks like a fairy-tale terem. The building was designed by Fyodor Shekhtel, a master of Russian style and Art Nouveau, and built in the 1900s.
Yaroslavsky Train StationSergey Ashmarin (CC BY-SA 3.0)
After a day aboard the train, we pass through the “backbone of Russia”.
The Ural mountainsStolpeli3 (CC BY-SA 3.0)
Yekaterinburg is the capital of the Urals, a large industrial million-plus city and the birthplace of Boris Yeltsin and Russian rock.
The 'Chekist' district in YekaterinburgPavel Lisitsyn/Sputnik
Welcome to Western Siberia and the “oil capital” of Russia - Tyumen (and its churches in the unusual “Siberian Baroque” style).
Church of the Saviour in Tyumenveta.bahareva (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Fyodor Dostoyevsky spent four years in exile in Omsk. And the city also officially has the shortest subway in the world - with only one station.
Omsk metro stationDmitry Feoktistov/TASS
Builders of the Trans-Siberian Railway had to construct a bridge across the Ob River. Around it and the nearby railway station, the future million-plus city of Novosibirsk gradually began to be built.
Metro bridge over ObFyodor Filatov (CC BY-SA 4.0)
We pass through another mighty river, the Yenisei, and the city depicted on the ten-ruble banknote.
Krasnoyarsk PillarsLegion Media
For an hour and a half, the train goes right along the lake shore. The first station is called Slyudyanka, which is also a small town, remarkable for its incredible train station made of white and pink marble. The two big cities on the approaches to Lake Baikal are Irkutsk and Ulan-Ude.
BaikalLegion Media
The Decembrists, who rebelled against the tsar in 1825, were exiled in the former. And the latter, also the capital of Buryatia, has a unique monument - a huge head of Lenin (who, incidentally, was given Buryat features by sculptors).
Following Lake Baikal, mountains greet us. Many mountains. Between Arkhara and Izvestkovaya stations is the Maly Khingansky Ridge. There are seven tunnels through it at a distance of 154 km and the longest of them lasts more than 2 km.
A Khingan tunnelbtpnsk.ru
We are now at the very border with China. The bridge over the Amur River is a real engineering marvel!
We made it to the end of the road! Congratulations.
The Golden Bridge in VladivostokTakuya ASADA (CC BY 2.0)
The station in Vladivostok is actually a replica of the Moscow one. So the architectural appearance of the Trans-Siberian Railway looks complete!
Vladivostok railway stationLegion Media
