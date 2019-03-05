Air China flight headed for LA ends up in Russia's Arctic instead

On March 4, 188 travelers boarded an Air China flight in Beijing, happy in the knowledge that their next destination was sunny Los Angeles. But when the Boeing 777 touched down its wheels were skidding along the frozen runway of Anadyr Airport in Russia’s easternmost town, some 3,697 km from Vladivostok. A fire alarm
The passengers were then forced to escape the plane using evacuation slides in -6°C while being battered by near gale force winds. They were a long way from Hollywood.
A video posted on YouTube shows adults and kids in light clothes trudging through the snow to reach the airport.
Another picture shows passengers lying on the floor inside the airport.
Air China Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Russia's easternmost town. Passengers and crew of the plane bound for Los Angeles evacuate via emergency chutes https://t.co/8zMs1OOZ7upic.twitter.com/WrU5EHgxvN— The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) 5 March 2019
"At the moment all passengers are accommodated in the airport’s international flights and VIP halls. Food and drink
It turns out the fire was a false alarm and according to the latest reports another Air China plane is ready and waiting to fly the passengers to Los Angeles.
The unfortunate detour mirrors an incident in
