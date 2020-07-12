Soviet food porn before Instagram (PHOTOS)

Vladimir Vdovin, Klavdia Vdovina/MAMM/MDF
The USSR had its own authentic aesthetics that probably looks a little weird today. Believe it or not, the ‘avant-garde look’ is entirely accidental, and many Russians would feel nostalgic looking at these pics today!

Soviet photographers were masters of war reporting, car commercials and capturing Soviet daily life. But what about food photos? Well… you might want to judge for yourself.

Eggs, good choice for a diet, 1939

Alexander Khlebnikov/MAMM/MDF

Milk, one of the staple foods of the ‘Homo Sovieticus’, 1926

Alexander Khlebnikov/MAMM/MDF

Fruits… or that fancy plate! 1949

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF

‘Before breakfast’, 1957.…

It’s hard to identify what exactly is under the knife: butter, cheese or maybe pork fat. The mystery makes it all very unsettling!

Emmanuil Evzerikhin/MAMM/MDF

If you want to take a sexy picture of bread, put it on a bed of flowers obviously! And keep the cellophane. 1970s

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

‘Pears in a plastic basket’, 1950s

This one is worthy of a photography exhibit.

Ivan Shagin/MAMM/MDF

Still life a-la Rus with vegetables from your own garden, 1960s

Alexander Grinberg/MAMM/MDF

‘In the kitchen’: vegetables preparing to be pickled and fish to be smoked, 1967

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

‘Breakfast’, 1978

Milk from a ceramic jug and black bread - both things that Russians miss when living abroad

Valery Shlychkov/MAMM/MDF

‘Vegetables’, 1980s

Do you know what these yellow umbrella flowers are? They are heads of dill - one of our go-to flavors for pickling! (OK, this one kinda looks appetizing, if we do say so ourselves!) 

Vladimir Vdovin, Klavdia Vdovina/MAMM/MDF

‘Grilled chicken’, 1986

One of the first street foods. (Well, you couldn’t eat it on the go, but it was packed in foil and was an especially popular option as a night train meal)

Vsevolod Tarasevich/MAMM/MDF

‘Graylings’, 1982

Fishing has always been one of the most favorite hobbies of Russians. Fish was frequently salted once caught.

Sergei Sukharev/russiainphoto.ru

Those famous Soviet glasses… 1990s

Most likely containing tea (but we’re really not sure!)

Alexander Abaza/MAMM/MDF

‘Black caviar’, 1965…Well, that IS food porn!

Mikhail Ozersky/Sputnik

