Soviet food porn before Instagram (PHOTOS)

Soviet photographers were masters of war reporting, car commercials and capturing Soviet daily life. But what about food photos? Well… you might want to judge for yourself.
It’s hard to identify what exactly is under the knife: butter, cheese or maybe pork fat. The mystery makes it all very unsettling!
This one is worthy of a photography exhibit.
Milk from a ceramic jug and black bread - both things that Russians miss when living abroad
Do you know what these yellow umbrella flowers are? They are heads of dill - one of our go-to flavors for pickling! (OK, this one kinda looks appetizing, if we do say so ourselves!)
One of the first street foods. (Well, you couldn’t eat it on the go, but it was packed in foil and was an especially popular option as a night train meal)
Fishing has always been one of the most favorite hobbies of Russians. Fish was frequently salted once caught.
Most likely containing tea (but we’re really not sure!)
