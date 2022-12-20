12 ideas for Russian food art at New Year’s (PHOTOS)

1. Mimosa salad looks festive with a dial made of carrots and mayo numbers.
2. With beets you can easily build your own Kremlin, and make a Christmas tree with pickles. You’ll need a bit of cheese and mayo for decoration and a carrot star.
RECIPE FOR A MODERN VERSION OF "HERRING UNDER A FUR COAT"
3. Crab sticks look like candles! You can do this to decorate a crab salad in the form of a wreath.
4. This dressed herring salad is decorated in retro style: a rose made of beet, a mayo cage and a large amount of fresh green onions.
5. What’s winter without a snowman?! You won’t need much to make this one: a carrot for a nose, a couple of tomatoes for rosy cheeks and olives for the eyes. You can make him a mouth out of seaweed.
6. Dill is the main decoration for Russian salads that use lots of mayo. You can put it to good use – decorate with baubles from corn like you would a Christmas tree and carve a carrot or an apple star out of it.
READ MORE: In Russia, too much dill is never enough (PHOTOS)
7. A tomato with mayo makes the perfect fly agaric. You can decorate your Olivier salad in such a cheerful way to delight your friends and family.
8. This is a very surprised pig! Dressed herring salad is used for the base, while slices of beets are used for ears and the snout; eggs and cloves are used for eyes.
READ MORE: 10 Russian beetroot dishes worth trying at least once in your lifetime
9. This is another inexpensive option that uses a dressed herring salad decoration. However, it’s hard to tell right away what salad it is. Carrot slices make for quite realistic fish scales.
10. If you have a salad bowl in the form of a Christmas tree at home, put some Olivier salad in it and sprinkle fresh greens on the sides. This option is easy to do for an impressive presentation!
RECIPE FOR OLIVIER/RUSSIAN SALAD
11. You can also put Olivier salad in a flat round plate in the form of a Christmas wreath, sprinkle liberally with greens and decorate with bright vegetables.
READ MORE: 10 Russian beetroot dishes worth trying at least once in your lifetime
12. Aspic can also look festive if you use carved vegetables and animals made of eggs.
RECIPE FOR BEEF TONGUE IN ASPIC
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
Subscribe to our Telegram channels: Russia Beyond and The Russian Kitchen
Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
Enable push notifications on our website
Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox