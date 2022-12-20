12 ideas for Russian food art at New Year’s (PHOTOS)

The Russian holiday table is famous for classic national salads with mayo. Let’s give a modern and artistic flare to some of these dishes and make the holiday even more fun and bright.

1. Mimosa salad looks festive with a dial made of carrots and mayo numbers.

Legion Media Legion Media

RECIPE FOR MIMOSA SALAD

2. With beets you can easily build your own Kremlin, and make a Christmas tree with pickles. You’ll need a bit of cheese and mayo for decoration and a carrot star.

Legion Media Legion Media

RECIPE FOR A MODERN VERSION OF "HERRING UNDER A FUR COAT"

3. Crab sticks look like candles! You can do this to decorate a crab salad in the form of a wreath.

Legion Media Legion Media

RECIPE FOR CRAB STICK SALAD

4. This dressed herring salad is decorated in retro style: a rose made of beet, a mayo cage and a large amount of fresh green onions.

Legion Media Legion Media

5. What’s winter without a snowman?! You won’t need much to make this one: a carrot for a nose, a couple of tomatoes for rosy cheeks and olives for the eyes. You can make him a mouth out of seaweed.

Legion Media Legion Media

6. Dill is the main decoration for Russian salads that use lots of mayo. You can put it to good use – decorate with baubles from corn like you would a Christmas tree and carve a carrot or an apple star out of it.

Legion Media Legion Media

READ MORE: In Russia, too much dill is never enough (PHOTOS)

7. A tomato with mayo makes the perfect fly agaric. You can decorate your Olivier salad in such a cheerful way to delight your friends and family.

Legion Media Legion Media

8. This is a very surprised pig! Dressed herring salad is used for the base, while slices of beets are used for ears and the snout; eggs and cloves are used for eyes.

Legion Media Legion Media

READ MORE: 10 Russian beetroot dishes worth trying at least once in your lifetime

9. This is another inexpensive option that uses a dressed herring salad decoration. However, it’s hard to tell right away what salad it is. Carrot slices make for quite realistic fish scales.

Legion Media Legion Media

10. If you have a salad bowl in the form of a Christmas tree at home, put some Olivier salad in it and sprinkle fresh greens on the sides. This option is easy to do for an impressive presentation!

Legion Media Legion Media

RECIPE FOR OLIVIER/RUSSIAN SALAD

11. You can also put Olivier salad in a flat round plate in the form of a Christmas wreath, sprinkle liberally with greens and decorate with bright vegetables.

Legion Media Legion Media

READ MORE: 10 Russian beetroot dishes worth trying at least once in your lifetime

12. Aspic can also look festive if you use carved vegetables and animals made of eggs.

Legion Media Legion Media

RECIPE FOR BEEF TONGUE IN ASPIC

READ MORE: 5 popular New Year salads in Russia

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channels: Russia Beyond and The Russian Kitchen

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.