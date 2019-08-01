Sheremetyevo airport named WORLD’S best with least delays

If you’re traveling to Russia via Sheremetyevo International Airport, consider yourself lucky - a new global study by luggage storage network Stasher revealed that it’s actually the most punctual airport in the world with the least flight delays, compared to 105 of the world’s other biggest airports.

According to the findings, Moscow’s Sheremetyevo was the only airport to have less than 10 percent of flights delayed over a year. Additionally, only 6 percent of flights were delayed by longer than 15 mins.

Stasher also named Sheremetyevo the “best airport overall”, due to receiving top scores in a range of key categories, including affordable parking costs, the number of lounge areas and airport hotels.

Actually, Sheremetyevo is Russia’s biggest airport. Last year it opened a new terminal and updated its navigation system which makes travel much easier. Apart from that, it also boasts of the fastest free Wi-Fi in Europe!

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.