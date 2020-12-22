How Russian cities decorated for the 2021 New Year holidays (PHOTOS)

Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Krasnodar, among many other cities across Russia, are all glowing with Christmas lights. Take a look at some of these wonderful illuminations below!

Moscow

New Year decorations on Manezhnaya Square in front of the Historical Museum.

Reuters Reuters

An installation in front of the Bolshoi Theater.

Reuters Reuters

The glow of the GUM department store on the Red Square.

Reuters Reuters

Novy Arbat, one of the central streets in Moscow, and its New Year tree.

Reuters Reuters

The Northern River Terminal, which reopened in September 2020 after a long restoration.

Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik Vladimir Astapkovich/Sputnik

Poklonnaya Hills with its huge shining ball.

Yevgeny Odinokov/Sputnik Yevgeny Odinokov/Sputnik

The park in Moscow’s residential area of Rostokino welcomes guests with a giant polar bear family.

Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency Kirill Zykov/Moskva Agency

The famous Zaryadye Park near Kremlin.

Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press Konstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press

The posh TSUM department store near the Bolshoi Theater looks like a gift box.

Denis Grishkin/Moskva Agency Denis Grishkin/Moskva Agency

Take a look at Lubyanka Square and its wonderful tree!

Denis Grishkin/Moskva Agency Denis Grishkin/Moskva Agency

St. Petersburg

A nativity scene installation at the Kazan Cathedral.

Alexei Danichev/Sputnik Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

The main Christmas tree at the Palace Square.

Elena Dunn/Sputnik Elena Dunn/Sputnik

A fair at the Manege Square.

XinHua/Global Look Press XinHua/Global Look Press

Installation at the Bolshaya Morskaya Street.

Alexei Danichev/Sputnik Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

Festive decoration at the Malaya Sadovaya looks like a huge sea wave, doesn't it?

Alexei Danichev/Sputnik Alexei Danichev/Sputnik

The main street, Nevsky Prospect, is simply glowing!

Valentina Pevtsova/TASS Valentina Pevtsova/TASS

Gelendzhik

This resort on the Black Sea put up a New Year tree with epic views of the Caucasus mountains in the background.

Vitaly Timkiv/Sputnik Vitaly Timkiv/Sputnik

Krasnodar

A park in the southern city of Krasnodar is ready for 2021!

Vitaly Timkiv/Sputnik Vitaly Timkiv/Sputnik

Belgorod

People taking photos at the Cathedral Square in the south-western city of Belgorod.

Anton Vergun/Sputnik Anton Vergun/Sputnik

Yakutsk

The capital of Yakutia, Russia’s coldest region, has one of the most beautiful Christmas trees!

Andrei Sorokin/Sputnik Andrei Sorokin/Sputnik

Salekhard

The city on the Arctic Circle decided not only to decorate the streets, but also their monument to the mammoth.

Sergei Anisimov/Sputnik Sergei Anisimov/Sputnik

Samara

Europe’s largest luminous fountain is decorated for the New Year near the Volga River embankment in Samara.

Anar Movsumov/Sputnik Anar Movsumov/Sputnik

Kazan

The Kazan Kremlin, with the Kul-Sharif Mosque seen in the background.

Yegor Aleyev/TASS Yegor Aleyev/TASS

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.