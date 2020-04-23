Where to watch Soviet & Russian movies for FREE

A Reddit user set up a Russian movie website, where you can legally watch hundreds of movies with English subtitles for free - from Eisenstein to Zvyagintsev.

“On Russian Film Hub, you can legally watch hundreds of Russian and Soviet movies with subtitles for free. Almost all the movies have English subtitles, and you’ll also find ones with subtitles in more than a couple dozen other languages”, - says the website’s creator, Reddit user Richard Wess.

All movies are cataloged by genre, year, director and even IMDb rating. Once selected, the movie opens in YouTube or in another video service, where it is available for free.

“I’d like [recommend this service] to anyone learning Russian,” adds Richard Wess. That means you can practice your Russian while watching really great movies!

And Russia Beyond has already picked some pieces of a great legacy for you:

You can check out Russian Film Hub here.

