Traffic on Komsomolsky Avenue in Moscow.Vladimir Sergeev/Sputnik
You might be used to renting a car to travel throughout Europe or the United States, but renting a car in Russia is an entirely different thing. Here are some tips on how to do so without running into problems.
Our biggest piece of advice is to contact a major rental office. These companies often have partnerships with Russian airlines and sometimes offer discounts and bonus programs for tourists. Moreover, they have websites in different languages. Rental conditions vary from company to company, so keep an eye out for what deposit is required, what the driver age and experience requirements are and how much mileage is included in the rental price.
You can rent a car online or by visiting the rental office. Booking in advance doesn’t influence the price much but does provide
For example, renting a Hyundai Solaris with an automatic transmission and air conditioning from Sixt will cost 3,700 rubles ($60) a day. Of course, as a general rule, the longer you rent the car for, the cheaper it is. So if you rent the car for just a couple of days, the rental price drops to 3500 rubles ($55) per day. The deposit for this model is 15,000 rubles ($240) and will be held against the customer's credit card. The price includes insurance and unlimited mileage. As a general rule, the car will come with a full tank of gas and must be returned with a full tank, although you can return it on empty for extra payment.
The same vehicle at Europcar costs 2,300 rubles ($35) a day, but this only includes 150 kilometers. The company will hold 12,000 rubles ($190) on your card.
In general, international rental companies operating n Russia have most of the same conditions and terms as in other countries. You can also rent additional equipment (e.g. a child seat or GPS-navigator). But there is one important detail: Some companies have restrictions on which regions a rental car can be driven in.
In order to rent a car, you will need:
A passport, driver’s license (read more about driving a car with your license in Russia here) and a credit card that has enough credit for the deposit.
Useful links:
Sixt, Europcar, Avis,
One of Russia’s biggest
Another
In Russia, these services don’t require paying a membership fee. Instead, you just need to provide the company with a copy of your passport, driver’s license and bank account information for payment. The most inconvenient thing is that you need to sign a contract with every
What you’ll need:
Your passport, driver’s license, credit card and a smartphone.
Links:
Delimobil, BelkaCar, Yandex. Carsharing
Read more about what Muscovites think about car sharing and how they use it to test-drive Ferraris.
You’ll need:
Your passport, driver’s license, insurance
Links:
How to stay sane while driving in Russia
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.