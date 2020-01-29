12 Russian souvenirs for any budget (PHOTOS)

Flea markets, street sellers, and souvenir shops - upon arrival in Russia you won’t have a problem finding a place to buy souvenirs to take home. But how to choose from millions of options available?
Take the Izmailovsky market, for instance: it’s considered one of the best locations to buy souvenirs in Moscow, but one can get confused with a vast array of Russian curiosities sold there and risk buying something boring or overpriced.
To help you find the best souvenirs in Russia and show a glimpse of what can be found in local stores, we’ve put together our pick of traditional, as well as some unusual, souvenirs from Russia - from cheap to really expensive! It’s only a fraction of what’s available, but it proves one thing - you’ll be able to find something memorable for any kind of budget!
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox