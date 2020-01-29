It really doesn’t matter how much you’re ready to spend on a souvenir - whether $3 or $3,000. In Russia, you can find something interesting at any price.

Flea markets, street sellers, and souvenir shops - upon arrival in Russia you won’t have a problem finding a place to buy souvenirs to take home. But how to choose from millions of options available?

Take the Izmailovsky market, for instance: it’s considered one of the best locations to buy souvenirs in Moscow, but one can get confused with a vast array of Russian curiosities sold there and risk buying something boring or overpriced.

To help you find the best souvenirs in Russia and show a glimpse of what can be found in local stores, we’ve put together our pick of traditional, as well as some unusual, souvenirs from Russia - from cheap to really expensive! It’s only a fraction of what’s available, but it proves one thing - you’ll be able to find something memorable for any kind of budget!

1. ‘From Moscow with Love’ magnet (Respublika) - 150 rubles (ca. $2.50)

2. ‘St. Petersburg roofs’ pocket mirror (Elizabeth Madar) - 200 rubles (ca. $3.40)

4. Soldier earflap hat - 950 rubles (ca. $15.00)

6. ‘The Mystery of the Heart’ shawl (Pavlovo Posad Shawl Manufactory) - 2,133 rubles ($34)

9. Porcelain tea set (Imperial Lomonosov Porcelain) - 13,440 rubles (ca. $215.00)

12. Authentic Russian tiara replica (Johann Nikadimus) - 200,000 rubles ($3,300)

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.