Where to buy anything ‘made in Russia’?

Traveling across the world (including Russia) is not easy nowadays. But what if you could get all the souvenirs from the country without getting a visa and crossing the borders? Here’s our guide to all the Russian goods available to buy online or in your local stores.

Food!

It may sound surprising, but big cities around the world have Russian supermarkets: Taste of Russia in Brooklyn, The Gourmanoff store in Brighton Beach; The Arbat store in Budapest, Rossia Supermarkt in Berlin... just use your search enginge to help you find one near you! And you can find a wide range of the most unexpected goods there, just a few examples: sunflower seeds, vareniki dumplings, Russian ice cream, tvorog cottage cheese and of course caviar!

Fashion

Volchok, Mir Stores Volchok, Mir Stores

Russia is not associated with top fashion. However, such Russian fashion designers as Gosha Rubchinskiy are famous around the world and their clothing is available for sale in many countries (there are four shops in New York alone!). Outlaw Moscow, MIR Stores, Krakatau, these are only a few brands worth paying attention to.

Watches

chaykin.ru; sturmanskie.ru; slava.su chaykin.ru; sturmanskie.ru; slava.su

Tired of the same recognized brands? Well, there are several Russian companies that produce incredible watches with designs that absolutely have nothing in common with anything you’ve seen before. Raketa factory has 300 years of history, Poljot and Slava are inspired by Soviet times, while Chaykin is the son of Russia's most highly lauded watchmaker.

Cosmetics

Russia has a range of beauty products and brands available for buying in multiple online shops around the world. Babushka Agafia, Natura Siberica, Organic Shop, Velvet Hands, Pure Line is only a short list of Russian cosmetics brands which are made from organic (and even vegan) ingredients from wild herbs and flowers, birch juice and other traditional components.

Porcelain

Imperial Porcelain Factory Imperial Porcelain Factory

Want to drink coffee from a cup designed by Kazimir Malevich? The Imperial Porcelain Factory is producing statuettes, dishes and tea sets of multiple designs and thematics. In Soviet times the factory continued working as the Leningrad Porcelain Factory and produced ‘propaganda porcelain’ designed by the best avant-garde artists of the 1920. In 2017 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution, the factory reissued these items and they are available for purchase. Shops of Russian porcelain are located in many countries, and are also available for online purchase.

Jewelry

Sergei Izmestiev / Press photo Sergei Izmestiev / Press photo

Russian goldsmiths today are less well known than Faberge was. However, they create incredible items and are awarded with the most prestigious international prizes. Each of them has their own unique style and use a variety of precious metals and stones. Discover more companies here. Unusual rings, bracelets and earrings from Dagestani designer German Kabirski are worn even by such A-list celebrities as Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez.

Interior design

Maisonette; Krapiva; MY Botanica Maisonette; Krapiva; MY Botanica

Forget IKEA! Russian designers have what you want instead! Furniture, interior decoration, flower pots, posters, fabrics, cozy candles, pottery and other design items that are handmade by the most talented local craftsmen.

Moscow merchandise

Heart of Moscow / Press photo Heart of Moscow / Press photo

If you are a fan of Moscow, then these souvenirs definitely deserve your attention. The brightest merchandise were created by the enthusiastic company ‘Heart of Moscow’ which aims to make tourists fall in love with Moscow. Pins, T-shirts, bags, mugs, socks - everything has a nice minimalistic design and the sign of a heart on it.

Available for international delivery - heartofmoscow.ru

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.