You can still find most of them today in Russia. Even better, make them at home using our recipes.

1. Korzinochki (cream baskets)

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

These crumbly shortcrust tartlets splotched with egg white cream were one of the most popular Soviet desserts. Often brightly decorated in the form of flowers, leaves or mushrooms, they catch the eye as well as the stomach.

Recipe

2. Chocolate potato

Legion Media Legion Media

Despite its unassuming appearance, this cake captivates the taste buds with its chocolaty flavor. And the ingredients couldn’t be simpler: flour, eggs, condensed milk, butter, cocoa.

Recipe

3. Nuts with condensed milk

Legion Media Legion Media

There’s no beating sinking your teeth in and feeling the condensed milk spilling into your mouth. An unforgettable taste of Soviet childhood!

Recipe

4. Tvorog rings

Legion Media Legion Media

In the USSR, this dessert with French roots was filled with Russians’ favorite dairy product: tvorog or cottage cheese. It’s nice to eat a sweet pastry and think it has a healthy filling.

Recipe

5. Cream cones

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

Soviet pastry chefs took a German dessert resembling the hair of poet Friedrich "goldilocks" Schiller and filled it with egg white cream instead of custard or buttercream. This made the “curls” even airier and more appetizing.

Recipe

6. Rum baba

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

Rum baba was sold everywhere in Soviet times. The dessert resembles a traditional Easter cake, but smaller and with a light note of rum.

Recipe

7. Aleksandrovskoe cake

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

Few people today know that these glazed cookies were originally named in honor of Tsar Alexander I. Two centuries later, they still go down a treat.

Recipe

8. Shortbread cookie rings

Legion Media Legion Media

In the minds and mouths of more than one Soviet generation, shortbread cookies with fried peanuts are indelibly associated with the school canteen. They were what made standing in line during the lunch break worthwhile.

Recipe

9. Shortcrust “mushrooms” and “peaches”

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

The amazing realism of these mushroom/peach-shaped cookies is achieved with unlikely ingredients: the “peachy” tinge comes from beet juice, while the “soil” on the mushroom stems is nothing more than poppy seeds.

10. Bushe

Legion Media Legion Media

This dessert with a French name (bouchée — meaning “bite”) consists of two airy biscuits divided by a lavish dollop of cream. For a real Soviet experience, the biscuits should be soaked in syrup with cognac, and the top covered with chocolate icing. For many, it conjures up memories of the intermission snack bar at the theater.

Recipe

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.