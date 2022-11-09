5 MOST EXPENSIVE apartments for rent in Moscow (PHOTOS)

We found out how much you have to pay for an apartment near the Kremlin and which Moscow apartment has the best view of the stars.

1. Penthouse in the city center – $50,000 (3 million rubles) per month

This luxurious apartment boasts a unique interior design and is located on Prechistenka, one of the city’s most prestigious streets, and in the house of the Imperial era merchant, Polovinkin. The Christ the Savior Cathedral, the Pushkin Museum and many excellent restaurants and theaters are nearby.

The apartment occupies several floors. The fourth floor holds the master bedroom that comes with a fireplace and a bathroom, a dressing room, an office, a children’s bedroom and several more rooms. The fifth floor has a spacious lounge with a glass dome and a swing, a bar with a wood-burning fireplace, a balcony and utility rooms. The sixth floor features three bedrooms, a hammam steam bath, a massage room and a laundry room. There’s also a large terrace with a view of the historical city center.

The apartment has both modern and antique furniture. Many interior items were custom-made using natural materials from all over the world.

The building’s entire compound is private, and has a children’s playground and around-the-clock security.

Area: 650 square meters

Address: Prechistenka, 27

2. A modern apartment with a garden – $47,000 (2.8 million rubles) per month

This sunny apartment occupies the first floor of a mansion in the apartment complex at Butikovsky, 5. Within walking distance are Gorky Park, Neskuchny Garden and Muzeon.

The apartment has panoramic windows. There’s also an inner garden – a rare joy in a major capital city.

Natural marble is used in the apartment’s interior, as well as precious types of wood and designer elements made with metal and glass. The apartment features ceilings that are 3.4 meters high, and there’s also a fireplace.

The apartment is split into a lounge room with a five-channel home cinema and sound system, a dining room, a large kitchen, three main bedrooms, a guest bedroom, a laundry room and a dressing zone.

The complex also features underground parking and a swimming pool.

Apartment: 350 square meters; the garden: 278 square meters

Address: Butikovsky Pereulok, 5

3. Penthouse in a Stalinist high-rise – $42,000 (2.5 million rubles) per month

This three-level penthouse is located in a Stalin-era skyscraper, Hotel Ukraina, which was built in 1953-1957. Moscow has only seven such skyscrapers.

The apartment’s luxurious interior is decorated in the Art Deco style using Italian marble and natural wood.

The first level has a spacious hall, a dressing room, a large lounge with a fireplace, a kitchen-dining room, the master bedroom with its own bathroom and a dressing room. There’s also a guest bedroom and a large balcony with a panoramic view of the Moscow River and the Moscow-City business district.

The second level has a kitchen-lounge area, a bathroom and a laundry room. The third level features an office with wall-high windows and a door to the terrace.

In summer you can walk to the Moscow River embankment and enjoy a river cruise around the city.

Area: 508 square meters

Address: Kutuzovsky Prospekt, 2/1

4. Apartment near the Kremlin – $33,400 (2.05 million rubles) per month

This apartment is for those who dreamed of living next to Red Square. You can’t possibly imagine a better location. This apartment is located in the Four Seasons Hotel Moscow, formerly the Hotel Moskva.

Red Square with Saint Basil’s Cathedral, the State Historical Museum and the Alexander Garden are within arm’s reach. The Bolshoi Theater, with its green park and fountain, will quickly become a familiar sight from your windows.

The apartment’s interior is designed in the spirit of minimalism. The lounge is combined with the kitchen; the apartment has three living rooms, an office, several dressing rooms and utility rooms. There’s also a large terrace.

Area: 227 square meters

Address: Okhotny Ryad, 2

5. Penthouse with a circular terrace – $33,000 (2 million rubles) per month

This three-level penthouse is located on the 38th, 39th and 40th floors of an apartment complex on Mosfilmovskaya Street. Not far away, you’ll find the country’s largest and leading film studios – Mosfilm. When you have time, certainly visit the film studio’s museum.

The apartment has two outdoor viewing areas on a circular panoramic terrace (750 square meters) with an incredible view in all directions. You can see Moscow State University, the Kremlin, the Cathedral of Christ the Savior, and Novodevichy Convent – all of Moscow’s main sites, basically. There’s a barbecue area on the terrace with a dining table. There’s also a telescope to watch the stars at night.

The apartment also features a fireplace, a white piano and a window in the ceiling of the top floor. There’s everything you need for a wonderful time with friends and family.

After you’ve enjoyed watching the night sky while listening to classical music, take advantage of the apartment’s sauna for six people and the billiard room.

Area: 500 square meters

Address: Mosfilmovskaya Street, 70

