Russia’s most awesome stories that you might have missed: Oct. 14-20

A TV host Xenia Sobchak.Komsomolskaya Pravda/Global Look Press
On Oct. 18, Russia's “Paris Hilton” Xenia Sobchak announced her decision to run for president. The next elections will be held in Russia in March 2018, so Sobchak has a few months to prepare her political agenda.
Harvey Weinstein, ex-Co-Chairman of the Weinstein Company, who has fallen from grace after terrible accusations of rape and sexual harassment.Reuters
Meatloaf.Legion Media
A drawing of deported Jewish people in the beginning of the 20th century.Global Look Press
In the 1920s, Joseph Stalin supported giving Soviet Jews their own homeland. The Jewish Autonomous Region, however, turned out to be a failure, in large part because it’s located in one of the most remote areas in the Far East. Nevertheless, it still exists today, even though Jews comprise only about one percent of the local population.
A marshrutka high-speed vehicle in Moscow.Kirill Kallinikov/RIA Novosti
Assault ship "Surf" at the "Army-2015" exposition.Artem Tkachenko
The Russian Fleet is gearing up for the arrival of its new sea-based Ka-52K battle helicopters, but special assault vessels are first needed to accommodate them.
VK is the most popular social network in Russia.Getty Images
VK remains the most popular social network in Russia, as well as in a few other post-Soviet countries. One of VK’s best features is a wide range of online communities. Think of it as a Facebook group where users or admins create posts based on different topics. Here are several groups that could be useful to foreigners living in Russia.
