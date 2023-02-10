Russian artist reimagines traditional handicrafts as female figures (PICS)

In this series, Natalya Nosova captures the beauty and elegance of traditional Russian handicrafts, reimagining them as female figures. The artworks are a visual feast, showcasing the intricate details and designs of these traditional crafts in a new light.
READ MORE: 7 facts about Matryoshka, the iconic Russian doll
READ MORE: Gzhel: Everything you need to know about Russia’s famous blue-and-white tableware
READ MORE: Khokhloma: All you need to know about the ‘gold’ painted tableware
READ MORE: Dymka: The secrets of making a medieval North Russian toy
READ MORE: Stunning cast-iron sculptures: 7 facts about Kasli casting
READ MORE: Zhostovo: All you need to know about painted lacquer trays
READ MORE: The history and craft behind Orenburg shawls
READ MORE: Folklore mindset, richness of content, figurativeness: the defining features of traditional Palekh art.
READ MORE: Craftsmen from the village of Kazakovo in Russia's Volga region have been creating amazing filigree metalwork for almost 80 years
READ MORE: Gorodets: A simple way to decorate wooden furniture in a distinctive Russian style
READ MORE: 7 facts about finift, a Russian enamel jewelry
READ MORE: Why Vologda lace is back in style
READ MORE: Pavlovsky Posad Shawls are still in trend
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox