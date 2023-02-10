Russian artist reimagines traditional handicrafts as female figures (PICS)

Russia Beyond’s very own graphic designer, Natalya Nosova, has put a unique spin on traditional Russian handicrafts with her latest series of artworks. In these images, she portrays traditional crafts, such as matryoshkas, shawls and castings as female figures.

In this series, Natalya Nosova captures the beauty and elegance of traditional Russian handicrafts, reimagining them as female figures. The artworks are a visual feast, showcasing the intricate details and designs of these traditional crafts in a new light.

1. Matryoshka

Natalya Nosova Natalya Nosova

READ MORE: 7 facts about Matryoshka, the iconic Russian doll

2. Gzhel

Natalya Nosova Natalya Nosova

READ MORE: Gzhel: Everything you need to know about Russia’s famous blue-and-white tableware

3. Khokhloma

Natalya Nosova Natalya Nosova

READ MORE: Khokhloma: All you need to know about the ‘gold’ painted tableware

4. Dymka toys

Natalya Nosova Natalya Nosova

READ MORE: Dymka: The secrets of making a medieval North Russian toy

5. Kasli casting

Natalya Nosova Natalya Nosova

READ MORE: Stunning cast-iron sculptures: 7 facts about Kasli casting

6. Zhostovo painting

Natalya Nosova Natalya Nosova

READ MORE: Zhostovo: All you need to know about painted lacquer trays

7. Orenburg shawls

Natalya Nosova Natalya Nosova

READ MORE: The history and craft behind Orenburg shawls

8. Palekh lacquer miniature

Natalya Nosova Natalya Nosova

READ MORE: Folklore mindset, richness of content, figurativeness: the defining features of traditional Palekh art.

9. Kazakovo filigree metalwork

Natalya Nosova Natalya Nosova

READ MORE: Craftsmen from the village of Kazakovo in Russia's Volga region have been creating amazing filigree metalwork for almost 80 years

10. Gorodets painting

Natalya Nosova Natalya Nosova

READ MORE: Gorodets: A simple way to decorate wooden furniture in a distinctive Russian style

11. Rostov finift

Natalya Nosova Natalya Nosova

READ MORE: 7 facts about finift, a Russian enamel jewelry

12. Vologda lace

Natalya Nosova Natalya Nosova

READ MORE: Why Vologda lace is back in style

13. Pavlovsky Posad shawls

Natalya Nosova Natalya Nosova

READ MORE: Pavlovsky Posad Shawls are still in trend

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.